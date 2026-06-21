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Home > World News > ‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail

‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail

US President Donald Trump says Washington could impose tolls on ships using the Strait of Hormuz if a final deal with Iran is not reached, while ceasefire talks and nuclear negotiations continue in Switzerland.

'No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days' (IMAGE: X)
'No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days' (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 03:57 IST

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington could impose tolls on vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz if negotiations with Iran fail to produce a final agreement. He suggested that any future charges would serve as compensation ‘for services rendered as the Guardian Angel’ to countries in the West Asia region. In a post on Truth Social, Trump clarified that no tolls would be levied during the 60-day ceasefire period established under the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the United States and Iran to halt hostilities in West Asia.

Trump’s Toll Warning

Trump’s remarks come as diplomatic efforts between Washington and Tehran continue to gain momentum. US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland for negotiations with Iranian officials following the signing of the MoU on Wednesday. Axios, citing a source, reported that Vance may participate in the discussions.

Switzerland Emerges As Centre Of US-Iran Negotiations

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian virtually signed the memorandum of understanding earlier this week with the objective of ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching broader negotiations that include Iran’s nuclear programme.

Meanwhile, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are already in Switzerland, where the first round of talks aimed at reaching a potential nuclear agreement with Iran is expected to begin on Sunday, according to US officials cited by Axios.

Iran Delegation Arrives

Axios also reported that the Iranian delegation departed Tehran shortly after the country’s armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it described as ceasefire violations by the United States and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also travelled to Switzerland on Saturday, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf is expected to join the negotiations, according to the report.

Regional Tensions 

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Switzerland on Friday. Qatar remains one of the principal mediators facilitating dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

However, Israeli strikes in Lebanon reportedly continued despite the ceasefire framework between the United States and Iran, prompting Tehran on Saturday to announce the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

US On Shipping Traffic

Despite heightened regional tensions, US Central Command said commercial ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz increased on Saturday. It added that the ‘US forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation.’

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Is US Ending Funding For South Africa’s HIV Programmes After Decades Of PEPFAR Support?

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‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail
Tags: abbas araghchiceasefiredonald trumpiranJared Kushnerjd vancenuclear dealqatarsteve witkoffstrait of hormuzSwitzerland negotiationstruth socialUS Iran talkswest asia

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‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail

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‘No Tolls In Hormuz Strait For 60 Days’: Trump Warns Iran If Negotiations Fail
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