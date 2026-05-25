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Home > World News > No US-Iran Agreement Expected Sunday Amid Ongoing Negotiations

No US-Iran Agreement Expected Sunday Amid Ongoing Negotiations

US President Donald Trump suggested that a deal between Washington and Tehran is unlikely for now because talks on important parts of the deal are still continuing.

US President Donald Trump suggested that a deal between Washington and Tehran is unlikely for now because talks on important parts of the deal are still continuing. Photo: AFP News
US President Donald Trump suggested that a deal between Washington and Tehran is unlikely for now because talks on important parts of the deal are still continuing. Photo: AFP News

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-25 02:46 IST

Although US President Donald Trump suggested that a deal between Washington and Tehran could be signed on Sunday, a senior US official said a final agreement is unlikely for now because talks on important parts of the deal are still continuing, according to CNN.

According to CNN, citing the official, several components of the proposed arrangement remain under discussion, even as both sides continue efforts to finalise a broader framework.

Iran has reportedly agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of the evolving agreement with Washington, another administration official said, as reported by CNN.

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However, the exact mechanism for disposing of the stockpile is still to be determined, along with the duration of any moratorium on future uranium enrichment, the official added.

The official further noted that sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets would only be considered after Tehran ensures the reopening of the Strait and follows through on commitments related to curbs on its nuclear programme, CNN reported.

The specific financial value of any potential relief package has also not yet been decided.

This development comes moments after Trump said that Washington will not “rush into a deal” with Iran to achieve a complete solution to the crisis in West Asia, asserting that the US “blockade” on the ports of the Islamic Republic will remain in “full force and effect” until a formal agreement is reached, certified, and signed between the two sides.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticised the earlier Iran nuclear agreement signed during the Obama administration, calling it “one of the worst deals ever made” and blaming the then US President Barack Obama for what he described as a flawed framework that paved the way for Tehran to develop nuclear weapons capability.

Trump added that the current negotiations being pursued by his administration represent “the exact opposite.”

He further stated that the discussions with Iran are continuing in an “orderly and constructive manner,” but stressed that US negotiators have been instructed not to rush, stating that “time is on our side.”

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration – THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact! The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side. The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right,” the post read.

Trump, in his post, further claimed that US relations with Iran were becoming “more professional and productive,” while reiterating that Tehran must not be allowed to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one. They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb,” the post added.

Earlier in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump stated that an agreement had been “largely negotiated” between Tehran and Washington on the subject of finalisation of the deal between the two sides.

He said the United States is also engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the reported momentum, CNN reported, citing officials, that it remains uncertain whether the current draft framework will ultimately translate into a final and binding agreement between the two sides. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: UK PM Supports US-Iran Peace Talks, Stresses Need To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz And End Conflict

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No US-Iran Agreement Expected Sunday Amid Ongoing Negotiations
Tags: Dealdonald trumptehranus presidentwashington

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