NOAA Releases Audio of Suspected Titan Submersible Implosion

A newly released audio clip from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) may have captured the 2023 implosion of the Titan submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard shared the 23-second recording on Friday, describing the sound as the “suspected acoustic signature” of the catastrophic event.

In the audio, a static-like noise intensifies before a deep rolling boom is heard, followed by complete silence. The recording was captured by a monitoring device located approximately 900 miles from the site of the implosion. Typically, these NOAA devices are used to track ocean sounds such as whale activity.

The Titan submersible was conducting a tourist expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when it imploded on June 18, 2023, killing all five passengers. The wreckage was later discovered scattered on the seafloor about 330 yards from the Titanic’s bow.

The passengers on board included OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood along with his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

An ongoing investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard has provided chilling details about the disaster. One of the last messages from the crew before the implosion read, “All good here.” Officials suspect the immense water pressure caused the vessel’s carbon fiber hull to fail, leading to the rapid implosion.

A lawsuit filed by the family of one victim claims that the passengers likely endured moments of “terror and anguish” as the pressure on the vessel increased. Experts suggest they may have heard the hull cracking before the final collapse.

The Coast Guard is expected to release a comprehensive report on the implosion once its investigation concludes.

