The Nobel Peace Prize 2020 was awarded to World Food Programme (WFP) and the Norwegian Nobel Committee recognized the organisation for its efforts to combat hunger globally and contribution to bettering conditions in conflict-affected areas and war zones. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is a leading humanitarian organization which functions in more than 88 countries and has committed to ending hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition by 2030.

The official statement of the Nobel Committee stated that there is a need to emphasise not only on providing assistance to increase food security and preventing hunger but also help to improve prospects for stability and peace. Recognising its decision to honour WFP, it said that the World Food Programme has taken the lead in combining humanitarian work with peace efforts through pioneering projects in South America, Africa and Asia.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize had 318 nominations submitted including that of 211 individuals and 107 organisations. Some of the popular favourite names for this year were Swedish activist Thunberg for her “Fridays for Future” movement, World Health Organization, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Afghan women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, and Sudan’s revolutionary icon Alaa Salah among others.

The committee added this award will “turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.” WFP’s efforts focus especially in conflict-affected countries where people are three times more likely to be undernourished than those living in countries without conflict. Last year the coveted Peace Prize was won by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, for his efforts to end a 20-year-post-war stalemate with neighbouring Eritrea.

