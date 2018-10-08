The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Science in memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer. The US duo was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for developing new methods that serve for the welfare of the world's population and provides long-term sustainable growth in the global economy.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Monday decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Science in memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D Nordhaus and Paul M Romer. The US duo was awarded the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences for developing new methods that serve for the welfare of the world’s population and provides long-term sustainable growth in the global economy. While handing over the honour to the Nobel Laureates, the Royal Swedish Academy claimed that both Nordhaus and Romer have come up with the methods that address some fundamental and alarming issues.

Laureate William Nordhaus has been awarded for integrating climate change into long-run macroeconomic analysis while laureate Paul Romer was recognised for integrating technological innovations into the long-run macroeconomic analysis.

ALSO READ: 2018 Nobel Prize in Chemistry: Frances H Arnold, George P Smith, Sir Gregory P Winter win for their work on evolutionary science

BREAKING NEWS: ⁰The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2018 to William D. Nordhaus and Paul M. Romer. #NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/xUs6iSyI7h — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 8, 2018

Coming to Nordhaus’ research, it consists of a quantitative model that demonstrates that how economic activity interacts with basic chemistry and physics to produce climate change. Also, Nordhaus was the first person to create the model that shows that the economy and the climate are interlinked.

On the other hand, Romer’s research showed that how economic forces command the firms to come up with new ideas and innovations. His research has led to the formation of a new theory dubbed as endogenous growth theory.

At a press conference announcing the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. laureate Paul Romer suggested that it is entirely possible for humans to produce carbon. He claimed that once we will try to reduce carbon emissions, we would be surprised by the fact that it was not that hard that we were anticipating.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More