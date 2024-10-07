Nobel Prize goes to microRNA researchers

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2024 has been awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun in recognition of their significant contributions to the understanding of microRNA. Their groundbreaking discoveries shed light on the emergence of complex life forms on Earth and the diverse array of tissues that make up the human body.

MicroRNAs play a vital role in regulating gene expression—the mechanisms by which genetic instructions are controlled within organisms, including humans.

The prize winners will share a fund of 11 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately £810,000.

Every cell in the human body contains the same genetic blueprint stored in DNA. Despite this uniformity, cells exhibit remarkable differences in both structure and function. For example, nerve cells generate electrical impulses, while heart cells produce rhythmic contractions. Liver cells, known for their metabolic functions, operate distinctly from kidney cells, which filter urea from the blood. Furthermore, retinal cells responsible for sensing light possess skills that differ from those of white blood cells, which generate antibodies to combat infections.

This extraordinary diversity arises from the process of gene expression. Ambros and Ruvkun were the first to identify microRNAs and elucidate how they regulate gene expression differently across various tissues.

The Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute selected the recipients and stated: “Their groundbreaking discovery unveiled a completely new principle of gene regulation that is essential for multicellular organisms, including humans. It is now recognized that the human genome encodes over 1,000 microRNAs.”

In summary, the award honors the significant impact of Ambros and Ruvkun’s work on our understanding of molecular biology and its implications for health and disease.

