Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Nobel Prize goes to microRNA researchers

One of the most intriguing and relatively undocumented developments of the last 20 yrs has been "multi-plants," whereby a single firm operates not one but multiple production facilities within a state.

Nobel Prize goes to microRNA researchers

The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2024 has been awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun in recognition of their significant contributions to the understanding of microRNA. Their groundbreaking discoveries shed light on the emergence of complex life forms on Earth and the diverse array of tissues that make up the human body.

MicroRNAs play a vital role in regulating gene expression—the mechanisms by which genetic instructions are controlled within organisms, including humans.

The prize winners will share a fund of 11 million Swedish kronor, equivalent to approximately £810,000.

Every cell in the human body contains the same genetic blueprint stored in DNA. Despite this uniformity, cells exhibit remarkable differences in both structure and function. For example, nerve cells generate electrical impulses, while heart cells produce rhythmic contractions. Liver cells, known for their metabolic functions, operate distinctly from kidney cells, which filter urea from the blood. Furthermore, retinal cells responsible for sensing light possess skills that differ from those of white blood cells, which generate antibodies to combat infections.

This extraordinary diversity arises from the process of gene expression. Ambros and Ruvkun were the first to identify microRNAs and elucidate how they regulate gene expression differently across various tissues.

The Nobel Assembly of Sweden’s Karolinska Institute selected the recipients and stated: “Their groundbreaking discovery unveiled a completely new principle of gene regulation that is essential for multicellular organisms, including humans. It is now recognized that the human genome encodes over 1,000 microRNAs.”

In summary, the award honors the significant impact of Ambros and Ruvkun’s work on our understanding of molecular biology and its implications for health and disease.

MUST READ: Netanyahu Vows To Continue fighting As Israel Remembers 7 October Attacks

Filed under

dna NOBEL PRIZE 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2024 Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun

Also Read

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Sam Curran On Not Being Recalled To Test Side: When Stokes Got Hurt…

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox