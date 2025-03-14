‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

Putin has extended his gratitude to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his gratitude to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking publicly on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Putin acknowledged their “noble mission” in working toward peace.

Russia Open to Ceasefire Discussions

During his speech, Putin confirmed that Russia is willing to discuss a ceasefire, though he emphasized that the terms of such an agreement need to be clarified. He reiterated that Moscow is not interested in temporary pauses in fighting but is open to addressing the root causes of the conflict. Reports from RT News indicate that Putin has maintained this stance since at least July 2024.

International Efforts Toward a Truce

Recent diplomatic discussions have led to new proposals for peace. On Tuesday, U.S. and Ukrainian representatives met in Saudi Arabia and agreed to a 30-day temporary truce. Putin, while acknowledging these efforts, stressed the importance of a long-term solution rather than a short-lived ceasefire.

“Before I assess how I view Ukraine’s readiness for a ceasefire, I would first like to begin by thanking the President of the United States, Trump, for paying so much attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin stated.

He continued, “We all have enough issues to deal with. But many heads of state, the President of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa are spending a lot of time dealing with this issue. We are thankful to all of them because this is aimed at achieving a noble mission, a mission to stop hostilities and the loss of human lives.”

Ceasefire Must Lead to Lasting Peace

Putin made it clear that while Russia is open to halting military operations, it must be done in a way that ensures long-term stability. “We agree with the proposals to stop hostilities. But our position is that this ceasefire should lead to a long-term peace and eliminate the initial causes of this crisis,” he asserted.

India’s Role in Peace Efforts

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in efforts to promote peace.

During a meeting with U.S. President Trump at the White House last month, Modi clarified India’s stance on the issue, stating, “India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump.”

Modi’s active diplomatic engagement highlights India’s role in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, reinforcing his belief that war should not be the answer in today’s world.

As world leaders continue their diplomatic efforts, there is cautious optimism that meaningful negotiations may lead to a resolution of the conflict. While Russia remains firm on its conditions, international efforts, led by countries like the U.S., India, China, Brazil, and South Africa, indicate a strong desire to bring an end to the war.