Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • ‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

Putin has extended his gratitude to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

Putin thanked world leaders, including U.S. President Trump and PM Modi, for their efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine


Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his gratitude to world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their efforts to end the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking publicly on Thursday, March 13, 2025, Putin acknowledged their “noble mission” in working toward peace.

Russia Open to Ceasefire Discussions

During his speech, Putin confirmed that Russia is willing to discuss a ceasefire, though he emphasized that the terms of such an agreement need to be clarified. He reiterated that Moscow is not interested in temporary pauses in fighting but is open to addressing the root causes of the conflict. Reports from RT News indicate that Putin has maintained this stance since at least July 2024.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

International Efforts Toward a Truce

Recent diplomatic discussions have led to new proposals for peace. On Tuesday, U.S. and Ukrainian representatives met in Saudi Arabia and agreed to a 30-day temporary truce. Putin, while acknowledging these efforts, stressed the importance of a long-term solution rather than a short-lived ceasefire.

“Before I assess how I view Ukraine’s readiness for a ceasefire, I would first like to begin by thanking the President of the United States, Trump, for paying so much attention to resolving the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He continued, “We all have enough issues to deal with. But many heads of state, the President of the People’s Republic of China, the Prime Minister of India, the Presidents of Brazil and South Africa are spending a lot of time dealing with this issue. We are thankful to all of them because this is aimed at achieving a noble mission, a mission to stop hostilities and the loss of human lives.”

Ceasefire Must Lead to Lasting Peace

Putin made it clear that while Russia is open to halting military operations, it must be done in a way that ensures long-term stability. “We agree with the proposals to stop hostilities. But our position is that this ceasefire should lead to a long-term peace and eliminate the initial causes of this crisis,” he asserted.

India’s Role in Peace Efforts

Since the war between Russia and Ukraine began, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has engaged in discussions with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in efforts to promote peace.

During a meeting with U.S. President Trump at the White House last month, Modi clarified India’s stance on the issue, stating, “India is not neutral. India is siding with peace. I have already said to President Putin that this is not the era of war. I support the efforts taken by President Trump.”

Modi’s active diplomatic engagement highlights India’s role in advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, reinforcing his belief that war should not be the answer in today’s world.

As world leaders continue their diplomatic efforts, there is cautious optimism that meaningful negotiations may lead to a resolution of the conflict. While Russia remains firm on its conditions, international efforts, led by countries like the U.S., India, China, Brazil, and South Africa, indicate a strong desire to bring an end to the war.

ALSO READ: After Fiery Trump-Zelensky Clash US, Ukraine To Meet In Saudi Arabia–What To Expect?

Filed under

donald trump Narendra Modi Russia-Ukraine ceasefire vladimir putin

newsx

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured
newsx

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93
newsx

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government
newsx

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral
A special court in Bengal

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru
Putin thanked world leade

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Entertainment

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips