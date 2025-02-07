Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Normalise Indian hate’: DOGE Employee Resigns After Racist Social Media Posts Resurface

The latest controversy stems from the resignation of Marko Elez, a DOGE staffer, following the resurfacing of racist social media posts. Elez, who had been granted restricted access to a $5 trillion Treasury payment system, stepped down after his online activity came under scrutiny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Normalise Indian hate’: DOGE Employee Resigns After Racist Social Media Posts Resurface

The latest controversy stems from the resignation of Marko Elez, a DOGE staffer, following the resurfacing of racist social media posts.


The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an agency established during Donald Trump’s administration and led by Elon Musk, has been embroiled in controversies since its inception. The latest controversy stems from the resignation of Marko Elez, a DOGE staffer, following the resurfacing of racist social media posts. Elez, who had been granted restricted access to a $5 trillion Treasury payment system, stepped down after his online activity came under scrutiny.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Resignation Amid Racist Social Media Posts

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Elez was linked to a now-deleted social media account that had repeatedly promoted racist and eugenic ideologies. One of the posts from this account specifically targeted Indians, stating, “Normalize Indian hate,” in response to a discussion about the significant presence of Indians in Silicon Valley. Another post read, “99% of Indian H1Bs will be replaced by slightly smarter LLMs, they’re going back don’t worry guys.”

Other Controversial Posts

The same account also made several other inflammatory remarks. One post from July stated, “Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Another post read, “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.” These resurfaced posts led to widespread backlash and eventually resulted in Elez’s resignation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Elez was one of two temporary appointees at the Treasury Department connected to DOGE. Following the backlash, he decided to step down from his position. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt confirmed his resignation but did not provide further details about the administration’s stance on the controversy.

Investigation Into Social Media Accounts

Reports indicate that the now-deleted account @nullllptr was previously associated with the username @marko_elez. Archived records reviewed by the Wall Street Journal showed that @nullllptr had claimed employment at SpaceX and Starlink. Furthermore, Elez now reportedly operates an X account under @marko_elez, which had frequently engaged with the same users and shared similar content as the controversial @nullllptr account.

Who is Marko Elez?

Elez has a background in computer science, having studied the subject at Rutgers University. While still a sophomore, he co-founded a company called Unimetrics.io, which aimed to help high school students connect with mentors for college applications.

His professional career includes working with Elon Musk at SpaceX on projects related to Starlink satellites. Later, he joined X (formerly Twitter), where he focused on artificial intelligence initiatives. His affiliation with Musk and involvement in major technology projects made him a notable figure within DOGE before his resignation.

The controversy surrounding Elez raises concerns about the vetting process for government appointees and the impact of their online history on public trust. His departure adds to the ongoing scrutiny of DOGE, which has faced criticism since its formation. As the government grapples with the fallout, questions remain about how such individuals secure high-level positions and whether further measures will be implemented to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read MoreGreece Declares Emergency In Santorini After Series Of Earthquakes

Filed under

DOGE Elon Musk

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: WB Government Employee Stabs 4 Colleagues After Leave Application Was Rejected In Kolkata’s Newtown

Watch: WB Government Employee Stabs 4 Colleagues After Leave Application Was Rejected In Kolkata’s Newtown

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Search Underway For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Search Underway For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Recession Blues: Infosys Terminates 400 Trainees, Employees Demand Justice

Recession Blues: Infosys Terminates 400 Trainees, Employees Demand Justice

Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This Mean Congress Has Accepted Defeat In Delhi?

Rahul Gandhi Questions EC On Surge In Voters In Maharashtra Amid Delhi Elections, Does This...

Entertainment

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Sonu Sood Responds To Fraud Case Reports, Calls Arrest Warrant News ‘Sensationalized’

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing In Her $2 Million VIP Suite

Super Bowl 2025: From Sushi To Seafood Towers, Here’s What Taylor Swift Will Be Relishing

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Valentine’s Week 2025: Here’s 5 Romantic Classics Re-Releasing In Theatres This Week

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Which Character Is Rihanna Lending Her Voice To In Smurfs?

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic Avatar Here!

Esha Gupta Takes A Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj- See Her Ethnic

Lifestyle

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Velntines Week 2025: Why Is Rose Day Significant?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox