Norovirus Outbreak In USA: Symptoms, Treatment, Transmission, How To Protect

Norovirus cases are rising in the U.S. this winter, causing outbreaks in places like schools, nursing homes, and cruise ships. This highly contagious virus leads to symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. Learn how norovirus spreads, its treatment options, and simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

As the winter season progresses, a surge in norovirus cases has been reported across the United States. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 91 outbreaks were recorded during the week of December 5, a sharp increase from 69 outbreaks in late November. This uptick highlights the growing spread of the highly contagious virus, which typically peaks between November and April. Here’s what you need to know about norovirus—its symptoms, transmission, and how to protect yourself.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is the leading cause of foodborne illness in the U.S., responsible for nearly 58% of such infections each year, as reported by the CDC. It’s a highly contagious virus that spreads easily through close contact and contaminated food or surfaces. In fact, just 10 viral particles are enough to make someone sick.

Each year, there are about 2,500 norovirus outbreaks across the U.S., with the majority occurring in places where people are in close quarters, such as schools, nursing homes, cruise ships, and jails. Though outbreaks can happen at any time, the winter months see the highest number of cases

Symptoms of Norovirus

Norovirus infections typically cause sudden onset of symptoms, which can include:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Nausea

Stomach pain

Body aches

Headache

Fever

Symptoms usually develop within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and can last anywhere from 1 to 3 days. Most people recover fully, but those who experience severe dehydration—especially young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems—should seek medical attention.

How Does Norovirus Spread?

The virus is highly contagious and can spread through:

Direct contact with infected individuals, such as sharing food or eating utensils

Contaminated food or water

Touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, eyes, or nose

The virus is incredibly resilient and can survive on surfaces for days, making it easy to spread in communal areas like schools and nursing homes.

Treatment for Norovirus

There is no specific medication to treat norovirus. Most people recover on their own within a few days. However, staying hydrated is crucial to prevent complications like dehydration. The best approach is:

Drink fluids, such as water, oral rehydration solutions, and clear broths

Avoid drinks like coffee, tea, and alcohol, which can worsen dehydration

If you or someone you know shows signs of severe dehydration, including:

Decreased urination

Dry mouth and throat

Dizziness when standing

Unusual sleepiness or fussiness (in children)

Seek medical help immediately.

Who is Most at Risk?

While everyone is susceptible to norovirus, certain groups are at a higher risk for severe illness:

Young children

Older adults (especially those over 65)

People with weakened immune systems

For these groups, dehydration can be particularly dangerous and may require medical treatment.

How to Protect Yourself from Norovirus

Prevention is key to avoiding the spread of norovirus. Here are some effective steps:

Wash hands regularly: Scrub your hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds, especially before eating or preparing food.

Disinfect surfaces: Clean surfaces like kitchen counters and bathroom sinks with household disinfectants that can kill norovirus.

Avoid close contact with infected individuals, especially in crowded settings.

Clean and cook food properly: Make sure food, especially shellfish, is handled and cooked safely.

By following these preventive measures, you can reduce the risk of contracting or spreading norovirus.