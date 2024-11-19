North Bay Braces for Freezing Temperatures Ahead of Atmospheric River

The North Bay is preparing for a challenging weather event, with freezing temperatures set to grip the region overnight.

The North Bay is preparing for a challenging weather event, with freezing temperatures set to grip the region overnight before an atmospheric river moves in late Tuesday. A freeze warning has been issued, effective from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday, prompting concerns for vulnerable residents and agricultural communities.

This sudden drop in temperature poses significant risks for those without shelter and for the region’s farmers, who are working to protect their livestock and crops from the harsh conditions.

Redwood Gospel Mission Steps Up

As the mercury drops, finding a warm, safe place to stay becomes a matter of survival for many. The Redwood Gospel Mission in Santa Rosa, the only emergency shelter in Sonoma County, is stepping up to meet this critical need. The organization collaborates with 30 local churches to offer as much shelter as possible, especially during extreme weather events.

Mike Swim, a resident of the shelter, expressed gratitude for the resources and community the mission provides.

“It’s nice and warm in the church. Afterwards, you get a nice warm meal,” said Swim, who has been staying at the shelter for a month. In addition to receiving help, Swim contributes by volunteering.

“It feels good because I’m also the one that hands out clothes, three days a week to them, so I make sure they have extra clothes and extra warm socks,” he said. “I’m out here during the day looking for a job, I have been wet.”

Creating Extra Space for Those in Need

To accommodate the growing demand, the nonprofit converts its chapel into an overflow room, providing space for up to 20 additional people each night.

Jeff Gilman, the Executive Director of Redwood Gospel Mission, emphasized the urgency of their efforts.

“We’re entering into winter and not only are we seeing cold, but we’re seeing torrential rains forecast, and those are just as dangerous, especially for people who think they can find shelter in a creek, under a bridge,” Gilman said. “We wanted to be there to provide that safety for them.”

The stakes are high. “It could be life or death. We know, we’ve lost friends, we’ve lost people that we know out in the cold,” Gilman added somberly.

Farmers Face Challenges as Cold Threatens Livestock and Crops

The freeze warning also poses significant challenges for Sonoma County’s farmers, who are scrambling to protect their animals and crops. Mike Weber of Weber Family Farms, which houses over 300,000 chickens and a few hundred sheep, explained how they are adapting to the sudden cold snap.

“We all have to take care of our animals and anticipate what’s going to happen. This weather wasn’t here a few days ago, it just suddenly popped up,” Weber said.

For the sheep, warmth comes naturally. “They’ve got a barn that they go into and they’ll all huddle together, and they’ve got lots of wool on them, so it keeps them nice and warm,” Weber explained.

The chickens, meanwhile, are kept indoors in carefully controlled environments. “The chickens are perfectly fine, we adjust the ventilation so we’re pulling less cool air into the building and it keeps the temperature moderated at 70-75 degrees,” Weber added.

Preparing for the Atmospheric River

As freezing conditions give way to the expected atmospheric river, the risks of torrential rain bring additional concerns. For those sleeping outdoors, the combination of cold and wet conditions can be deadly. For farmers, excessive rainfall could damage crops and compromise outdoor infrastructure.

The North Bay community is coming together, from shelters extending their capacity to farmers protecting their livelihoods, to weather this challenging time.

“It’s about being prepared and taking care of each other,” said Weber, reflecting the resilience and determination of the region.