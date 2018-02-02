In a letter sent to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, Ri Yong Ho said 'good results are borne in the inter-Korean dialogue' and the easing of tension on the Korean peninsula was welcomed by the international society. Ri Yong Ho, Foreign Minister of North Korea, has accused the US of undermining the inter-Korean reconciliation process. Ri requested United Nations Secretary-General Guterres to take up at the UN Security Council the issue of welcoming the process of improved inter-Korean relations and discouraging the neighbouring countries from disturbing the process.

Ri Yong Ho, Foreign Minister of North Korea, has accused the US of undermining the inter-Korean reconciliation process and aggravating the situation in the Korean Peninsula. In a letter sent to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, Ri Yong Ho said “good results are borne in the inter-Korean dialogue” and the easing of tension on the Korean peninsula was welcomed by the international society, Xinhua reported citing Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The US authorities, however, are “seeking to intentionally aggravate the situation by introducing the strategic assets including nuclear-powered aircraft carrier strike groups into the vicinity of the Korean peninsula at a time when north and south of Korea are charting a course of peace together,” Ri said.

“In view of its nature and contents, the scope of troop and war equipment being introduced, the US current moves of military reinforcements are designed to make the preemptive strike against North Korea,” Ri said. The US is also openly stating that it will conduct a large-scale aggressive joint military exercise against North Korea immediately after the Winter Olympic Games, he added.

Ri Yong Ho called on the United Nations not to “keep silent as to the United States dangerous game of aggravating situation in and around the Korean peninsula and driving the whole world into a possible disaster of nuclear war. Ri requested United Nations Secretary-General Guterres to take up at the UN Security Council “the issue of welcoming the process of improved inter-Korean relations and discouraging the neighbouring countries from disturbing the process.”