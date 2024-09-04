Wednesday, September 4, 2024

North Korea Allegedly Executes Officials Over Flood Damage

South Korea is closely monitoring reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have executed government officials in response to severe flooding earlier this year, according to local media in Seoul. 

South Korea is closely monitoring reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have executed government officials in response to severe flooding earlier this year, according to local media in Seoul.

Emergency Meeting and Official Punishments

During an emergency party politburo meeting held in late July, Kim Jong-un reportedly vowed to punish officials responsible for the damage caused by heavy rains that resulted in widespread flooding and displacement of thousands.

As per reports several officials were dismissed from their posts due to the flood damage. Among those dismissed were the public security minister and the heads of the ruling party’s provincial committees.

Kim Jong-un’s Response to the Flooding

Kim Jong-un personally visited the flood-affected areas in Sinuiju and Uiju County in July. He oversaw rescue operations that involved military helicopters evacuating around 5,000 isolated residents. The North Korean leader’s response included guiding the relief efforts and inspecting the damage.

Extent of the Damage and Recovery Efforts

According to a Yonhap article quoting South Korea’s Unification Ministry, North Korea sustained “considerable” damage from the floods. Reports indicated a significant need for restoration of electricity, communication lines, and medical supplies.

State media from North Korea published several photos of Kim inspecting the flood damage from a lifeboat, revealing that many buildings in the flooded village were submerged up to their roofs.

