North Korea successfully performed a hypersonic missile test in the presence of Kim Jong-Un, the country’s supreme commander and head of the Central Military Commission on Tuesday. The missile, according to the state news agency KCNA, was fired on January 11 and “precisely struck” a target 1,000 kilometers away, according to BBC. This is North Korea’s third hypersonic missile test, which may travel faster than ballistic missiles and remain undiscovered for extended periods of time.

Officials in South Korea and Japan had identified the suspected launch, drawing condemnation from Washington and Tokyo. Furthermore, North Korea claimed to have successfully conducted a hypersonic missile test on January 5, 2022, whereas a form of armament was initially tested in September of 2021.

Since last fall, North Korea has increased its nuclear tests in what many believe is an attempt to put greater pressure on rivals Washington and Seoul to recognize it as a nuclear state in exchange for respite from economic sanctions. According to the KCNA, Kim commended the achievements of his military scientists and officials engaged in creating the hypersonic missile system, which he regarded as the most important aspect of a new five-year plan to strengthen the North’s military power launched in early 2021.

The new missile is being developed as part of its “strategic” weaponry, suggesting that it would be used to deliver nuclear bombs. Because of their speed and mobility, hypersonic weapons, which travel at speeds more than Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, might represent a significant threat to missile defense systems. Multi-warhead missiles, spy satellites, solid-fuel long-range missiles, and submarine-launched nuclear missiles were all on Kim’s wish list of advanced military assets released early last year.

President Moon Jae-in voiced concern on Tuesday over North Korea’s frequent missile launches ahead of the March presidential election in South Korea, ordering authorities to devise steps to ensure “no more strain in inter-Korean relations.” North Korea’s latest launch was also criticized by the White House, which encouraged the North to engage in talks.