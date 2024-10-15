Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

North Korea Destroys Key Roads To South Korea In Military Detonations

North Korea has detonated parts of roads linking it to South Korea in a move that is assumed to be aiming at cutting off roads and railways between the two countries, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea's military.

North Korea Destroys Key Roads To South Korea In Military Detonations

North Korea has detonated parts of roads linking it to South Korea in a move that is assumed to be aiming at cutting off roads and railways between the two countries, Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing South Korea’s military.

In a text message to reporters, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, “The North Korean military conducted detonations, assumed to be aimed at cutting off the Gyeongui and Donghae roads, at around noon and is carrying out additional activities using heavy equipment.”

South Korea’s JCS said that South Korea’s military did not face any damage and added that it responded by firing shots south of the Military Demarcation Line.

It further said, “The military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s activities and maintains a firm readiness posture amid strengthened surveillance under South Korea-US cooperation.”

Pyongyang’s action comes a week after North Korea’s military announced a plan to “completely separate” North Korea’s territory from South Korea. The North Korean military said that it had informed the US military of the move to “prevent any misjudgment and accidental conflict.”

The two nations are connected by roads and railways along the Gyeongui Line, which connects South Korea’s western border city of Paju to North Korea’s Kaesong, and the Donghae Line along the east coast.

North Korea’s action came as it has been ramping up inter-Korean tensions and removing traces of unification after its leader Kim Jong-un called the Koreas “two hostile states” in 2023, with the country taking measures to dismantle inter-Korean land routes.

Since then, North Korea has removed street lamps and installed mines along its side of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads and deployed soldiers to make apparent anti-tank barriers and reinforce barbed wire within its side of the Demilitarized Zone separating the two nations.

Last week, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Kim Myung-soo told lawmakers that the Gyeongui and Donghae routes had been cut off in August. He further said that South Korea’s military had been monitoring the activities of North Korea, according to Yonhap News Agency report.

Tensions between the two nations further increased after North Korea last week claimed that South Korea had sent drones over Pyongyang three times in July.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, warned of a “horrible disaster” if South Korean drones are flown again over Pyongyang, Yonhap News Agency reported.

South Korea has not reacted to the claims made by North Korea and warned that Pyongyang will see “the end of its regime” if it causes any harm to South Koreans.

Earlier in 2020, North Korea blew up the inter-Korean joint liaison office in its border town of Kaesong after lashing out at South Korea for its inability to stop North Korean defectors in South Korea from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border through balloons.

ALSO READ: Canada-India Diplomatic Crisis: A Timeline Of Escalation Over Nijjar’s Killing

Filed under

north korea Pyongyang roads south korea US cooperation
Advertisement

Also Read

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

Noida: 3-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped At School, Staff Member Arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

CM Yogi Adityanath To Meet Family Of Victim In Bahraich Violence

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental...

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

Italy To Finalize 2025 Budget Despite Growing Disagreements Over Bank Levy

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need To Know

India To Sign $3.1 Billion MQ-9B Sea Guardian Drone Deal With US: All You Need...

Entertainment

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take The Top Spot For October

IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities List: Wamiqa Gabbi Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday To Take

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Taapsee Pannu Throws Shade: Everyone Wants To Do Spy Thrillers Today | NewsX Exclusive

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards 2024

Celebrating ‘Shakti’: Raveena Tandon’s Powerful Message For Empowerment | We Women Want Festival And Awards

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From SRK | We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024

Taapsee Pannu Opens Up On Being Dubbed Alternative Box-Office Queen And What She Learnt From

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Atul Parchure, Beloved Actor, Passes Away At 57 After Battling Cancer

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox