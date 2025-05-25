North Korea has detained several officials, including the chief engineer of Chongjin Shipyard, after a mishap during the launch of a warship.

North Korea has detained several shipyard officials following a mishap during the launch of a new warship, according to a report published by Reuters on Sunday, citing state media. The incident, which was reported at the Chongjin Shipyard, involved the failed launch of a 5,000-tonne warship and was witnessed by leader Kim Jong Un.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim expressed his dissatisfaction with the incident, which he described as damaging to the country’s dignity. He vowed that those found accountable would face punishment.

The warship, which was visibly crippled in the launch attempt, was seen lying on its side in satellite imagery released by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), as reported by Reuters. The ship was covered in blue tarps, with the stern of the vessel extending into the harbour, while the bow remained on the slipway.

As the investigation into the incident intensified, authorities arrested several individuals involved, including the chief engineer of the Chongjin Shipyard, according to KCNA.

The state news agency also reported that Kim has ordered the restoration of the warship before a key ruling party meeting set for June. Despite the setback, efforts to rehabilitate the ship are reportedly proceeding.

Meanwhile, KCNA cited the policy chief at North Korea’s defense ministry, who emphasised that North Korea’s armed forces are prepared to “thoroughly contain and control all sorts of military threats from the enemy countries,” as reported by Reuters.