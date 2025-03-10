Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Sea as South Korea, US Pause Joint Military Drills: Report

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Sea as South Korea, US Pause Joint Military Drills: Report

The development came as South Korea and the US began their annual joint drills, the 'Freedom Shield' exercise.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Into Sea as South Korea, US Pause Joint Military Drills: Report

(Image courtesy: AP)


North Korea has fired unidentified ballistic missiles, the South Korean military said on Monday, according to local media reports. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the military spotted the ballistic missiles at around 1:50 pm fired from inland in North Korea’s Hwanghae region, and the projectiles flew toward the Yellow Sea, Yonhap reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The development came as South Korea and the US began their annual joint drills, the ‘Freedom Shield’ exercise, which was paused after the accidental bombing of a civilian village by fighter jets last week.

Two KF-16 fighter jets “abnormally” dropped eight MK-82 bombs outside a training range in Pocheon, some 40 kilometers north of Seoul, during live-fire drills on Thursday, injuring 29, including 15 civilians, reports suggest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, South Korea’s top Air Force commander has issued a public apology over the incident. The “accident that should never have happened, and one that should not recur,” S Korea’s state news agency Yonhap quoted Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su as saying in a press briefing.

North Korea has criticised the US-South Korea joint exercises, with Pyongyang releasing back-to-back statements denouncing the latest joint drills, threatening that Seoul and Washington will pay a “horrible” price for their “dangerous provocative act,” the Yonhap report said.

In February, North Korea had launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast to demonstrate the potential of its nuclear deterrence, local media reported, adding that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has called for thorough war preparedness with the country’s nuclear forces and readiness for their use.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Suspension of US Intelligence Sharing With Ukraine ‘Just About Lifted’

Filed under

ballistic missiles Joint Military Drills north korea south korea US

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Israeli PM Netanyahu Returns To Court For Testimony In Corruption Trial, Defends Telecommunications Reforms

Israeli PM Netanyahu Returns To Court For Testimony In Corruption Trial, Defends Telecommunications Reforms

What Are The Government Schemes For Widows Of Ex- Servicemen?

What Are The Government Schemes For Widows Of Ex- Servicemen?

Chelsea Handler Takes A Jibe At Elon Musk, ‘Not Have Sex With Musk, I Can’t’

Chelsea Handler Takes A Jibe At Elon Musk, ‘Not Have Sex With Musk, I Can’t’

NMDC Operations Hit By Work-To-Rule Protest, Shares Take a plunge

NMDC Operations Hit By Work-To-Rule Protest, Shares Take a plunge

‘You Made Fun Of Ramzan, Now Complete The Missed Fasting’: Maulana Shahabuddin Again Speaks On Mohammad Shami

‘You Made Fun Of Ramzan, Now Complete The Missed Fasting’: Maulana Shahabuddin Again Speaks On...

Entertainment

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

Who Is Starring In Narayana Murthy-Sudha Murthy’s Biopic? Here’s What We Know

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

South Actress Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Reveals 15-Year Love Story With Childhood Friend

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

RJ Balaji Breaks Silence On Why He Isn’t Directing ‘Mookuthi Amman 2’—Reveals The Real Reason

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

Sunil Shetty Lauds Damaad KL Rahul On Historic Victory In Champions Trophy, Shares Post

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

IIFA Awards 2025: Check Who Won What As Laapataa Ladies Sweeps With 10 Awards

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women