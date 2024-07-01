North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Off Its East Coast, Confirms South Korea

The South Korean military confirmed that North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday, July 1 the most recent in a string of Pyongyang’s weaponry tests that have strained relations with Seoul.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff, the military apex of the South, announced in a statement that a short-range ballistic missile had been launched early in the morning. It further stated that a second missile, which was yet unidentified, was found around ten minutes later.

JCS in an official statement shared, “Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches.”

The launches were not immediately confirmed by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the official news agency of the North. The South said that the launch of the multiple-warhead missile last week terminated in an explosion in midair, despite North Korea’s claims to the contrary.

The North is stepping up its weapons testing while barging the South with balloons filled with trash, causing relations between the two Koreas to reach one of their lowest moments in years.

According to Pyongyang, such letters are a form of reprisal for activists in the South sending balloons filled with propaganda leaflets critical of the regime northward.

A military pact aimed at easing tensions has been completely suspended by South Korea in reaction to the North Korea’s frequent launches. Additionally, it started up live-fire drills close to the border and disseminated propaganda over loudspeakers.

Concerns over the North’s improving ties with its isolated neighbour, Russia, have also grown in South Korea.

In an apparent display of solidarity, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang in June. North Korea is suspected of violating arms control agreements by providing missiles to Russia for use in its conflict in Ukraine.

Joint military drills between the US, Japan, and South Korea were denounced by Pyongyang on Sunday, branding them a “Asian version of NATO” and threatening “fatal consequences”.

During the three-day “Freedom Edge” drills, participants received training in defensive cyber warfare, air and ballistic missile defence, and anti-submarine warfare.

Similar joint exercises have long been denounced by Pyongyang as invasion practice, but Seoul declared on Sunday that the most recent ones were simply an extension of defensive drills that have been conducted on a regular basis for years.

