North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un has shut down the reports of being seriously ill or possibly dead by making his first public appearance on Friday. He attended the opening of a fertiliser company.

After weeks of no-show, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance on Friday amid speculations around his health. Putting an end to speculations of being seriously ill or even possibly dead, Kim Jong Un attended the opening of a fertiliser company in Sunchon, near the capital Pyongyang.

Upon seeing Kim Jong Un at the event, all the people present at the event cheered for him. Addressing the assembly, Kim said that that his grandfather Kim II Sung and father Kim Jong II would have been really happy to hear that a modern phosphatic fertilizer factory is under works.

Kim Jong Un also took a tour of the facility, wherein he was briefed about the production processes by the staff. His sister, close advisor Kim Yo Jong and other senior officials accompanied Kim.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in 20 days: Yonhap News Agency (file pic) pic.twitter.com/hO84wePnXz — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Also Read: PM Modi wishes Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin early recovery from coronavirus, says India is with its close friend Russia in this fight

Also Read: Coronavirus: Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin tests positive

Prior to the event, Kim Jong Un was last seen on April 11 presiding over a Workers’ party politburo meeting. The speculations around his health grew after he missed 108th birthday of his grandfather and North Korea’s founder Kim II Sung on April 15. Amid reports around who would be Kim Jong Un’s successor, US President Donald Trump rubbished the reports of the leader’s ill health and called it incorrect.

Also Read: India’s pharma capabilities will remain available for assisting world: PM Narendra promises Canadian counterpart

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App