A plethora of chemical attacks have been reported from crisis-hit Syria in the past 7 years and most recently, the Syrian army came under heavy fire for conducting a chlorine gas attack on a suburb of Damascus. Even the local medical authorities maintain the claims of treating victims of chemical attacks and have blamed the government for carrying out such attacks. However, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad has routinely rebuffed the reports of chemical weapons usage in the country.

A United Nations Security Council (UNSC) official on Tuesday revealed that North Korea is supplying deadly material that is being used to develop chemical weapons in Syria. According to the official, who revealed the startling details on the condition of anonymity, Kim Jong-un leadership has sent a large cache of acid-resistant tiles, valves and thermometers to war-torn Syria. The diplomat was reading from a report compiled by a UN panel of experts from an investigation conducted on North Korea.

While talking to CNN, the UN diplomat said that after sending the chemical weapons supplies to Syria, missile experts from North Korea visited the country in 2016 and 2017 to assess the situation. He also revealed that while making a routine trip to the Bashar Al-Assad-led nation, one of the missile experts stayed in the country. It was also said that there is a very high probability that experts in chemical weapons might be residing in Barzeh, Adra and Hama.

The UN conducts an investigation on North Korea two times a year and reports the crucial findings but never reveal them out to the public. However, this time they have made an exception and after publicising the startling details, the UN diplomat said that the latest report on North Korea will be released on March 16 to the public.

