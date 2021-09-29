The missile was newly developed and test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science, Xinhua reported citing the official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea on Wednesday said that it test-fired its newly developed Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile in Toyang-ri, Ryongrim County of Jagang Province on Tuesday morning, a media report said on Wednesday. The missile was newly developed and test-fired by the Academy of Defence Science, Xinhua reported citing the official Korean Central News Agency.

“In the first test-launch, national defence scientists confirmed the navigational control and stability of the missile in the active section and also its technical specifications including the guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead,” Korean Central News Agency said.

It also ascertained the stability of the engine as well as of missile fuel ampoule that has been introduced for the first time, KCNA said, adding the test results proved that “all the technical specifications met the design requirements.”

Pak Jong Chon, a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, watched the test launch with leading officials in the sector of national defence science.

Denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea have stalled. The Biden government has said it is ready to hold talks with the North anywhere, at any time, but the communist country has remained unresponsive to US overtures.