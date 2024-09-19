Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
North Korea Tests New Ballistic Missiles As Kim Jong Un Calls For Stronger Nuclear Capabilities

North Korea on Wednesday, conducted tests of new tactical ballistic missiles equipped with super-large warheads and modified cruise missiles, according to the state news agencies. During these tests, leader Kim Jong Un emphasized the importance of enhancing both conventional and nuclear capabilities, citing significant external threats to the nation’s security.

This round of missile launches followed multiple short-range ballistic missile firings reported by the South Korean military, marking the second instance of missile tests by North Korea within a week.

Additionally, last week North Korea publicly disclosed the existence of a uranium enrichment facility, its first announcement of this kind.

Tactical ballistic missiles

Kim underscored the necessity of strengthening the nuclear arsenal while also achieving superior military capabilities in conventional weapons, as reported by KCNA.

The recent tests featured the tactical ballistic missiles known as Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5, which KCNA indicated are part of a broader development of short-range ballistic missile systems. These missiles were equipped with a 4.5-ton super-large conventional warhead, as detailed by KCNA.

Read More: Iran Sent Hacked Trump Campaign Info To Biden Campaign Staffers, Says FBI

In July, North Korean state media had reported similar missile tests, which were described as a partial success. Following the latest tests, state media released images showing a projectile striking a target in a hilly region.

On Thursday, South Korea’s military noted that two ballistic missiles landed in a mountainous area in northeastern North Korea. Experts suggested that launching a missile aimed at an inland target may be unprecedented for North Korea. Typically, North Korea’s missile tests target the sea or uninhabited islands.

Russia using North Korea manufactured missiles

Experts stated that while the Hwasongpho-11-Da-4.5 missile is still in development, there is potential interest from Russia, contingent on its performance and reliability following additional tests. They indicate that North Korea is likely keen to expedite this process.

Officials from Kyiv and independent analysts have observed indications that some missiles used by Russia in the Ukraine conflict may have been manufactured in North Korea, including some produced this year. Both Moscow and Pyongyang deny any illicit arms trading.

In addition to the ballistic missiles, North Korea also tested a strategically upgraded cruise missile designed for combat use, as reported by KCNA.

North Korea has condemned military exercises conducted by South Korea and the U.S., including a significant drill held this summer, framing them as preparations for potential conflict on the Korean peninsula.

In response, the allied forces have maintained that these drills are defensive and intended to ensure readiness against any aggression from North Korea.

Also Read: Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts: 20 Killed, Over 450 Injured As Israel Declares A New Phase Of War

