Days after it was announced that US President Donald Trump will meet North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 for a historic meeting, North Korea has threatened to cancel Kim Jong Un-Donald Trump meeting going to be held next month. North Korea has sharply reacted to the joint military drills between the Washington and Seoul taking place in South Korea. In late April, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had promised to give up its nuclear weapons if the US vows to never attack his country.

North Korea has sharply reacted to the joint United States-South Korea military exercises taking place in South Korea. Pyongyang has canceled the high-level meeting with Seoul. It has also threatened to cancel a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un going to be held next month. This is not the first time that North Korea has fiercely reacted to military drills between the US and South Korea, however, North Korea always considered it as a rehearsal for an invasion. According to a report published in North Korean Central News Agency, “This exercise targeting us, which is being carried out across South Korea, is a flagrant challenge to the Panmunjom Declaration and an intentional military provocation running counter to the positive political development on the Korean Peninsula.”

Every year, North Korea and the US hold drills called Max Thunder, this year it will last up to two-week. The KNCA further added, “The United States will also have to undertake careful deliberations about the fate of the planned North Korea-US summit in light of this provocative military rukus jointly conducted with the South Korean authorities.” North Korea said the drills will have a negative impact on meeting between Trump and Kim Jong Un. As per South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, “the military exercise between allies involves about 100 warplanes, including 8 F-22 radar-evading fighters and an unspecified number of B-52 bombers and F-15K jets.”

In late April, during the meeting between Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, North Korean leader had promised to give up its nuclear weapons if the US vows to never attack his country. The following statement comes after there were several reports of President Donald Trump meeting Kim at a proposed summit. Kim further added that he would invite experts and journalists from South Korea and the US to witness the shutdown of his only underground nuke testing site.

