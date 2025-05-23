North Korea Vows to Investigate and Arrest Those Responsible for Failed Naval Destroyer Launch

North Korea has begun investigating and taking steps to arrest those responsible for the failed launch of the second naval destroyer.

North Korea announced on Friday that it has begun investigating and taking steps to arrest those responsible for the failed launch of its second naval destroyer, an incident that has drawn the ire of leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea announced on Friday that it has begun investigating and taking steps to arrest those responsible for the failed launch of its second naval destroyer, an incident that has drawn the ire of leader Kim Jong Un, The Associated Press reported. Kim condemned the failure, blaming “criminal negligence” for the mishap, and vowed accountability for those involved.

According to the report, the 5,000-ton-class warship was damaged when the transport cradle at the stern of the vessel detached early during a launch ceremony on Wednesday at the northeastern port of Chongjin. Satellite imagery from the site showed the ship lying on its side, with much of its hull submerged and covered with blue tarps, the report said.

North Korea’s official news agency, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), stated on Friday that while the damage to the ship was “not serious,” repairs were expected to take about 10 days. The agency clarified that the hull on the starboard side was scratched and some seawater had entered the stern section, but denied earlier reports suggesting that the bottom of the hull had been left with holes.

Given North Korea’s highly secretive nature, it is difficult to independently verify the extent of the damage. The country has a long history of concealing or downplaying military-related setbacks, though it has made occasional acknowledgements of such events in recent years. Experts believe that the public admission of the failed launch might be aimed at showing Kim’s determination to advance North Korea’s naval capabilities while reinforcing military discipline, according to AP.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meanwhile, North Korea’s Central Military Commission has summoned Hong Kil Ho, the manager of the Chongjin shipyard, to begin an investigation into the launch failure, KCNA reported.

The commission issued a stern warning: “No matter how good the state of the warship is, the fact that the accident is an unpardonable criminal act remains unchanged, and those responsible for it can never evade their responsibility for the crime,” according to KCNA.

Kim Jong Un, who was present at the launch, personally blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for the failure and ordered that the ship be repaired before a high-level Workers’ Party meeting in late June.

The warship in question is believed to be of the same class as North Korea’s first destroyer, which was unveiled last month with considerable fanfare. The vessel, which is said to be capable of carrying a range of weapons, including nuclear missiles, is widely regarded as the largest and most advanced warship in North Korea’s fleet to date. Reports suggest that the ship’s construction may have involved Russian assistance.

In a report last week, the 38 North website, which focuses on North Korea-related issues, had stated that the country was preparing to launch the destroyer from Chongjin using a method that had rarely been used before. The ship was expected to be launched sideways from the quay, unlike the previous destroyer, which was launched using a floating dry dock at the western Nampo shipyard.

ALSO READ: DOGE Targets US Census Bureau Surveys, Raising Concerns About Future of US Data Infrastructure