Thursday, September 12, 2024

North Korea Will Significantly Expand Its Nuclear Arsenal, Announces Kim Jong Un

Enhancing tensions in the Korean peninsula, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared that the country will dramatically increase its nuclear weapons stockpile as part of a new policy aimed at "exponentially" expanding its nuclear capabilities. Reports state media KCNA on Tuesday. 

In a speech marking North Korea's founding anniversary on Monday, Kim emphasized the need to enhance the country's nuclear readiness to safeguard state security. He asserted that a strong military presence is crucial to counter the perceived threats from the United States and its allies.

In a speech marking North Korea’s founding anniversary on Monday, Kim emphasized the need to enhance the country’s nuclear readiness to safeguard state security. He asserted that a strong military presence is crucial to counter the perceived threats from the United States and its allies.

Reaction Of South Korea

Reacting to the North Korean leader’s declaration, South Korea’s Deputy Defense Minister for Policy, Cho Chang-rae, along with his counterparts from the US and Japan, condemned North Korea’s recent advancements in nuclear delivery systems and missile tests.

During their meet in Seoul, the three officials reaffirmed their commitment to bolstering trilateral cooperation to maintain regional peace and deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats. They also agreed to conduct a second trilateral military exercise, Freedom Edge, in the near future.

Meanwhile, South Korea will hold a defense ministerial meeting with the United Nations Command (UNC) members. For unversed, the UNC is led by US military commander, which is stationed in South Korea. It also includes other countries like Germany, which has recently joined the force.

