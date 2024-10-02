Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

A North Korean defector was arrested in South Korea after making a daring attempt to cross the heavily fortified border back into North Korea using a stolen bus.

Stolen Bus Incident

The man, in his 30s, stole the vehicle from a garage in Paju, a city located near the border. Authorities reported that he made a desperate effort to cross the Unification Bridge, which separates the two Koreas. However, his journey ended when he crashed into a barricade.

Background of the Defector

The defector, who had escaped from North Korea approximately a decade ago, expressed to police his struggles to adapt to life in South Korea. He stated that he wanted to return to his homeland, highlighting his difficulties in adjusting to his new life.

Attempt to Cross the Border

Surveillance footage captured the man, wearing a hat, trying to enter several vehicles in the Paju garage before successfully getting into a bus. He drove off around 1 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Upon reaching the border, he ignored requests from soldiers to stop and swerved into the opposite lane on the bridge.

Military Intervention

Military border guards apprehended him after he crashed into a barricade approximately 30 minutes later. Reports indicate that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the incident.

Financial Struggles and Family Yearning

The defector had been working as a laborer but was reportedly facing financial difficulties, including unpaid fines. He told police officers that he wished to reunite with his family in the North.

Legal Consequences

South Korea’s laws strictly prohibit unauthorized crossing into North Korea, with violators facing severe penalties, including up to 10 years in prison. While North Korean defectors in South Korea are automatically granted citizenship, some have found it challenging to assimilate and have attempted to return to their homeland.

Historical Context

Despite the risks, a small number of defectors have attempted to re-cross the border in the past. While around 1,000 defectors flee North Korea for South Korea each year, only 31 have attempted to return to the North between 2012 and 2022, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

