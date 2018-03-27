Although no official confirmation has come from Chinese officials so far, it is speculated that Kim Jong-un is in the country to discuss amicable terms in the wake of North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons and long-range missiles. China has been one of the most important allies of North Korea from decades but the relationship between the two Asian nations have soured after the antics of Kim.

The speculation is rife that the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is on his first visit to China in order to strengthen the waning diplomatic relations between the two countries. The speculation has gotten stronger after a heavily armoured train was spotted on Monday in Beijing. Another sign of Kim’s potential arrival was the deployment of heavy security at a guesthouse in the capital city of China, which has provided accommodation to prominent North Koreans in the past.

Reportedly, a vehicle convoy was seen entering the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on Monday evening amid tight security. Earlier, Chinese media reported that the 21-car green and yellow train was spotted at multiple stations from North Korea to China. According to some, it appeared very similar to the one that former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un’s late father, took to Beijing in 2011.

According to reports, after his visit to China, Kim Jong-un will travel to the fierce neighbours South Korea in late April and will meet the top officials of the country. While there is huge anticipation among the global leaders regarding the highly-anticipated meeting between Kim Jong-un and United States President Donald Trump, which is likely to occur in Ma, 2018.

