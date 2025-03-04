Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • ‘Confrontation Hysteria’: North Korean Leader’s Sister Threatens Response to US Aircraft Carrier Deployment in South Korea

‘Confrontation Hysteria’: North Korean Leader’s Sister Threatens Response to US Aircraft Carrier Deployment in South Korea

Kim Yo Jong accused the US of showing “its most hostile and confrontational will” to North Korea with the deployments of USS Carl Vinson & other US military assets.

‘Confrontation Hysteria’: North Korean Leader’s Sister Threatens Response to US Aircraft Carrier Deployment in South Korea


North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister has lambasted the “confrontation hysteria of the US and its stooges” while threatening to launch high-profile provocations in response to a US aircraft carrier’s arrival in South Korea and other US military activities, foreign media reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Amid reports suggesting President Donald Trump plans to reach out to Kim Jong Un to revive diplomacy, the fresh warning by Kim Yo Jong on Tuesday implies that North Korea will likely increase its weapons testing while also maintaining a confrontational stance against the US.

Kim Yo Jong accused the US of showing “its most hostile and confrontational will” to North Korea with the deployments of the USS Carl Vinson and other powerful US military assets and joint military drills with South Korea, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement by North Korean state media.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The DPRK is also planning to carefully examine the option for increasing the actions threatening the security of the enemy at the strategic level to cope with the fact that the deployment of US strategic assets in the Korean Peninsula has become a vicious habit and adversely affects the security of the DPRK,” the report quoted Yo Jong as saying.

Last month, North Korea launched strategic cruise missiles in waters off its west coast to demonstrate the potential of its nuclear deterrence.

Kim Jong Un oversaw the missile launch and called for permanently defending the country’s sovereign rights and security with the “reliable nuclear shield,” Seoul’s Yonhap News Agency had reported, citing the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

South Korea’s military confirmed the missile firing, noting it had detected the launches of multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea, and they were being analysed by South Korean and US intelligence authorities, the report stated.

According to KCNA, the goal of the exercise was to demonstrate the Korean army’s “counterattack capability in any space” and “the readiness of its various nuke operation means” to “the enemies, who are seriously violating the security environment of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and fostering and escalating the confrontation environment.”

 

ALSO READ: Pause in US Military Aid To Ukraine Makes Peace ‘More Distant’, Says France

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

donald trump kim jong un Kim Yo Jong north korea south korea US Military USS Carl Vinson

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ind vs Aus Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Here’s Why Shubman Gill Was Warned By Umpire Over Travis Head’s Catch

Ind vs Aus Champions Trophy 2025 Semifinal: Here’s Why Shubman Gill Was Warned By Umpire...

Pope Francis Slept Well Through the Night and Is Still Resting, Vatican Says

Pope Francis Slept Well Through the Night and Is Still Resting, Vatican Says

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat

PM Modi Visits Vantara: Witnesses Rare Wildlife, Inaugurates World-Class Animal Conservation Centre In Gujarat

IND vs AUS , Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Indian Spinners Squeezing Australia

IND vs AUS , Champions Trophy Semi-Final: Indian Spinners Squeezing Australia

Entertainment

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

Women’s Day Special: Do You Know Who Was The First Female Comedian Of Hindi Cinema?

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s New Photos

Was Justin Bieber Smoking Drugs In New Social Media Post? Here’s The Truth Behind Singer’s

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To Girlfriend Before Oscars Speech

I Could Have Swallowed It: Adrien Brody Opens Up About Tossing His Chewed Gum To

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I Will Not Be Shamed For How I Look

This Is Bullying And Disturbing, Millie Bobby Brown Rips Apart Journalists Dissecting Her Body: I

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard