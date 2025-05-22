Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
North Korea’s Second Destroyer Warship Fails to Launch After Damaging Incident

North Korea's launch of its second destroyer ended in embarrassment after the warship suffered damage during its attempted move to the water.

North Korea's Second Destroyer Warship Fails to Launch After Damaging Incident

North Korea's highly anticipated launch of its second destroyer ended in embarrassment this week after the warship suffered significant damage during its attempted move to the water


North Korea’s highly anticipated launch of its second destroyer ended in embarrassment this week after the warship suffered significant damage during its attempted move to the water, The Associated Press reported. The incident, which took place during a ceremony in the northeastern port of Chongjin on Wednesday, has raised concerns about the country’s naval modernisation efforts, which are a key part of leader Kim Jong Un’s military strategy.

According to North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the 5,000-ton-class destroyer lost its balance and sustained damage to its bottom sections after a transport cradle on the stern slipped off and became stuck.

Kim Jong Un Calls It A ‘Serious Accident And Criminal Act’

KCNA did not specify the cause of the problem, the extent of the damage, or whether anyone was injured during the incident. However, Kim Jong Un, who was present at the launch, blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for the “serious accident and criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism,” as reported by AP.

The KCNA report stated that Kim had called for a ruling Workers’ Party meeting in late June to address the “irresponsible errors” made by those involved. North Korea’s decision to publicly acknowledge the incident could signal the country’s confidence in its naval modernisation goals, the report said, quoting experts.

“It’s a shameful thing. But the reason why North Korea disclosed the incident is it wants to show it’s speeding up the modernisation of its navy forces and express its confidence that it can eventually build” a more powerful navy, Moon Keun-sik, a navy expert and professor at Seoul’s Hanyang University, told AP.

Moon speculated that the mishap could have been caused by North Korean workers’ inexperience with such a large warship, combined with pressure to rush its launch.

Despite the failure, the vessel in question is believed to be of the same class as the North’s first destroyer, the Choe Hyon, which was unveiled in April 2023. Reports suggest that this ship is considered the most advanced warship in North Korea’s fleet to date, capable of carrying various weapons systems, including anti-air and anti-ship weapons, as well as nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles.

Lee Sung Joon, a spokesperson for South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, confirmed Thursday that the damaged destroyer was likely equipped with similar missile systems and remains “toppled over” in the sea.

The failed launch comes just days after satellite imagery from Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, revealed that North Korea was constructing a second destroyer at the Hambuk shipyard in Chongjin. The images, taken on May 12, show that the vessel appears to be configured with vertical launch missile systems, suggesting it is equipped with capabilities such as anti-air, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and anti-ballistic missile systems, along with land-attack cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles.

The report stated citing experts that Russia may have provided assistance in the construction of the destroyer.

In a statement on the nuclear and missile threat posed by North Korea, Kim framed the country’s growing military strength as a response to perceived threats from the United States and its allies in Asia, particularly in the wake of joint military exercises. Kim has also expressed ambitions to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine, which he believes would be a crucial step in strengthening his naval forces.

Hours after the report on the damaged destroyer was released, North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles from an area near Sondok in the northeastern part of the country, according to South Korea’s military. The launches are part of an ongoing series of weapons tests by North Korea, which have raised concerns across the region.

