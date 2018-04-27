Breaking a decade-long ritual, the North Korean president Kim Jong-un and his counterpart Moon Jae-in of South Korea held a meeting on Friday to discuss the roadmap on how to denuclearise the Korean peninsula. The two leaders also vowed to reunite the families separated during the 1953 Korean War. They are also expected to hold high-level talks as well as chalk out other negotiations to fulfil the agreements made at the summit in the coming days.

After creating ripples in the international market, the North Korean leader Kim Jong- Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in have finally agreed to end hostilities between the two nations and vowed to achieve a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula. In a joint statement today, both the neighbouring countries also decided to reunite families separated during the 1953 Korean War by the end of this year. This dramatic statement came after the meeting was held between the chiefs of the two countries. However, the statement did not clarify what all steps the countries will take in order to achieve these goals. Reportedly, the two countries will also chalk out a plan to hold high-level talks and other negotiations to fulfill the agreements made at the summit.

Not only that, the two leaders announced that they will also make an effort for talks with the United States as well as China in order to officially end the archaic war, which reportedly stopped in an armistice and left the two nations technically at war. After the historic meeting, the leaders also said that they will roll out a plan in order to remove all the loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts that have been blaring at each other across their heavily armed border. The two countries are also expected to dismantle broadcasting equipment and stop flying propaganda leaflets across their borders.

According to a report, Moon and Kim together planted a pine tree as a symbol of peace before resuming their second meeting of the summit. They also unveiled a stone plaque placed next to the tree that was engraved with a message saying ‘Peace and Prosperity Are Planted’.

Interestingly, this historic meeting between the North and South Korea has gathered positive responses from leaders belonging to different spheres. For instance, expressing happiness over the meeting, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said, “I am very encouraged by what’s happening. I don’t think that anybody looking at the history of North Korea’s plans to develop a nuclear weapon would want to be over-optimistic at this point”.

