Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details Here!

Auroras are visible near the Earth's poles in both hemispheres. In the northern hemisphere, they are called the aurora borealis, while in the southern hemisphere, they are known as the aurora australis.

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details Here!

There will be a strong chance to witness the northern lights in Washington during a predicted geomagnetic storm from Sunday night into Monday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting a G3-level storm, rated on a scale from one to five. KING 5 meteorologist Ashley Ruiz mentioned that skies are likely to be mostly clear, though a nearly-full moon might affect visibility.

To improve your chances of seeing the aurora, it’s best to find a dark area away from city lights.

The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur due to solar storms. During coronal mass ejections, the sun releases electrically charged gas that travels toward Earth, interacting with magnetic fields. When these particles reach the Earth’s atmosphere, they collide with gases, creating stunning displays of light.

The strength of the aurora is measured using the Kp index, which ranges from 0 to 9. According to NOAA’s viewing guidelines:

At Kp levels of 0 to 2, the aurora is dim and restricted to far northern regions.

For Kp levels between 3 and 5, the aurora moves farther from the poles and becomes more vibrant and active.

With a Kp of 6 to 7, the aurora is brighter and visible further south, including areas near the northern U.S.

At Kp levels of 8 to 9, the aurora becomes extremely bright and visible even closer to the equator, offering a spectacular sight for most viewers.

MUST READ: Meet Moo Deng: The Viral Baby Hippo Captivating Hearts Worldwide  

What Is The Aurora?

Auroras are visible near the Earth’s poles in both hemispheres. In the northern hemisphere, they are called the aurora borealis, while in the southern hemisphere, they are known as the aurora australis.

These lights have fascinated people for centuries, and in recent times, photographers have sought to capture their beauty. The auroras are caused by activity on the Sun’s surface. During solar storms, the Sun releases clouds of charged particles that travel vast distances and sometimes reach Earth.

Most particles are deflected by Earth’s magnetic field, but some are directed toward the poles, interacting with the atmosphere. As these particles collide with atoms and molecules in the atmosphere, they produce light, creating the aurora’s distinct waves and curtains of color, which follow the magnetic field lines of the Earth.

Royal Observatory astronomer Tom Kerss explains that this process is known as “excitation,” similar to heating a gas to make it glow, resulting in the stunning natural display.

ALSO READ: 30-Year-Old Malaysian Woman Left Bleeding After A Bevy Of Hungry Wild Otters Attack Her On Road 

Filed under

Aurora Borealis Latest world news Northern Lights northern lights forecast

Also Read

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For...

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At...

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island For IIFA Utsavam On September 27th!

Epic Arrival: Star-Studded Cast And Crew Of Ponniyin Selvan Set To Take Over Yas Island...

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox