Norwegian Ambassador Celebrates One Year In India With Special Hindi Post

Heartfelt Reflections and Gratitude

Norway’s Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, has completed one year of her posting in India and expressed her gratitude by sharing a heartfelt post in Hindi. Dressed in her favorite Indian attire the sari she shared her thoughts and reflections on her first year in India.

Celebrating with a Video Message

To mark the occasion, Stener posted a video on her X-handle where she answered rapid-fire questions about India. When asked which Indian she would like to see visiting Norway, she mentioned, “It would be Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Highlights of Bilateral Achievements

In the video, Stener reflected on her visit to Kongsberg Digital in Bangalore, where she observed the work of young, competent Indians employed by a Norwegian company. She also praised the collaborative projects between Norway and India aimed at reducing plastic pollution. She noted, “The projects that we have with India on reducing plastic pollution are wonderful.”

MUST READ: Sheikh Hasina Faces 75th Legal Challenge Amid Ongoing Protests in Bangladesh

Favorite City and Cultural Insights

Stener shared that her favorite city in India is Jaipur but added, “There is so much” that India offers to its visitors. Showcasing her Hindi skills, she recited her favorite dialogue from a Bollywood movie, “Picture abhi baaki hai, mere dost.”

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Norway and India share a strong and growing bilateral relationship, particularly in areas like oceanography, energy, and the environment. Bilateral trade between the two countries has doubled in recent years. Norway’s new Climate Investment Fund has invested 7 billion INR (974 million NOK) in renewable energy projects in India. The Norwegian Sovereign Wealth Fund is one of India’s largest single foreign investors, with an investment of around USD 17.6 billion. There are approximately 200 Norwegian companies operating in India, and over 20,000 Indians live in Norway, creating deep and strong people-to-people linkages.

Looking Ahead

The new Ambassador to India presented her credentials to President Droupadi Murmu in August last year. She expressed her commitment to further strengthening the partnership between India and Norway during her tenure and looks forward to immersing herself in the diverse cultural facets of India.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Heat Dome Grips Eastern U.S., Triggering Record Temperatures and School Closures