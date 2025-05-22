Not Only Jyoti Malhotra, Pakistan Also Targeted Western Influencers To Highlight Women Empowerment, Hospitality And Safety

These influencers frequently travel across Pakistani cities, rural villages, and schools, producing glowing video diaries that highlight the country’s charm. Many are seen being escorted by Pakistani police and aided by local handlers, reinforcing the notion that their journeys are closely monitored.

India’s arrest of influencer Jyoti Malhotra has revealed what appears to be a broader, state-backed influence operation by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. Malhotra, accused of promoting pro-Pakistani narratives, is believed to have been in contact with Pakistani intelligence officials.

Global Network of Female Influencers Promoting Pakistan

According to an investigation by a publication, at least five foreign female influencers—from the US, UK, Netherlands, Scotland, and Australia—are seemingly involved in spreading state-friendly narratives about Pakistan’s hospitality, safety, and progress, particularly in relation to women’s safety and empowerment.

These influencers frequently travel across Pakistani cities, rural villages, and schools, producing glowing video diaries that highlight the country’s charm. Many are seen being escorted by Pakistani police and aided by local handlers, reinforcing the notion that their journeys are closely monitored, if not facilitated, by the state.

One notable example is the YouTube channel “Shamozai Mangoes”, run by a British vlogger named Rebecca. Despite claiming to be a travel blogger, all 23 of her uploaded videos over the past two years are focused solely on Pakistan. She often reiterates how safe Pakistan is for solo female travelers, contradicting common Western media portrayals.

Social Media Saturated with Pro-Pakistan Content

Rebecca’s Facebook page, with over 63,000 followers, is filled with pro-Pakistan content—from celebrating Independence Day to supporting cricket teams. In 2022, a crowdfunding link for Pakistan flood relief revealed her full name as Rebecca Marshall, further connecting her to strategic campaigns.

Another influencer, Flora Gonnin from the Netherlands, operates a similar channel. Of her 40 videos, 22 focus on Pakistan, many of which show her in high-security zones like Bahawalpur, accompanied by police escorts. Her consistent message aims to assure Western viewers that Pakistan is safe for female travelers.

Influencers such as Valie B (US), Iryna Yaminska (Australia), and the duo Alan & Shannon (Scotland) follow a remarkably similar content style. Their videos highlight themes of women’s empowerment, hospitality, and safety, echoing talking points aligned with Pakistan’s soft diplomacy objectives.

Why Female Western Influencers Are Being Targeted

Pakistan’s preference for Western female vloggers appears strategic. These influencers possess perceived neutrality and relatability, helping the narrative appear organic rather than state-driven. Their content aims to counter negative global perceptions and challenge travel advisories issued by governments like the United States, which still warns citizens about terrorism risks in Pakistan.

Amid growing global criticism over internal security and economic crises, Pakistan is now leaning into digital influence operations. With traditional diplomacy under pressure, social media and vlogging have become key tools to rebuild Pakistan’s international image and reframe its geopolitical narrative.