‘Not Out Of Danger’: Doctors On Pope Francis III Battling Double Pneumonia

Pope Francis III, who is currently undergoing treatment for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, is still not completely out of danger, according to his medical team. However, doctors have reassured the public that despite the seriousness of his condition, he is expected to survive.

Pope Admitted Due to Breathing Problems

The 87-year-old head of the Catholic Church was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after experiencing breathing difficulties for several days. Doctors later diagnosed him with double pneumonia, a severe condition where both lungs become inflamed and scarred, making it difficult for a person to breathe properly.

Doctor’s Statement on Pope’s Condition

During a press conference on Friday, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, one of the Pope’s leading doctors, provided an update on his health. He made it clear that while the Pope’s condition remains serious, he is not in immediate life-threatening danger.

“If the question is whether he is out of danger, the answer is no. But if you’re asking whether he is currently in life-threatening danger, the answer is also no,” said Dr. Alfieri.

Meanwhile, the Vatican has described Pope Francis’ infection as “complex” because it is polymicrobial. This means that two or more different microorganisms are responsible for the infection, making the treatment process more challenging.

Pope Francis Shows Some Signs of Recovery

Despite the severity of his condition, Pope Francis has shown some signs of improvement. His medical team reported that he was able to get out of bed, sit in an armchair, do some work, and even visit the chapel inside his self-contained hospital apartment.

These small steps indicate that he is responding to treatment, but his doctors remain cautious about his recovery.

While the Pope is stable for now, doctors have said that he will remain in the hospital for at least another week as they continue to monitor his condition.