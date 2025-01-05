The family of 19-year-old Liri Albag, an Israeli soldier who has been held hostage by Hamas since October 7, 2023, expressed deep distress after viewing a recent video released by the militant group.

The family of 19-year-old Liri Albag, an Israeli soldier who has been held hostage by Hamas since October 7, 2023, expressed deep distress after viewing a recent video released by the militant group. In the three and a half-minute footage, Ms. Albag appears visibly distressed and speaks about her captivity, which has lasted for over 450 days.

Heartbreaking Video Sparks of Israeli Soldier’s Family’s Plea

“Today we received a sign of life from Liri; the video is hard to watch,” said her mother, Shira Albag, in a public statement. “This is not the Liri we know. This is the shadow of Liri.”

שירה אלבג, אמה של לירי אלבג: ״עם ישראל היקר, קיבלנו היום אות חיים מלירי; סרטון שלנו קשה לראות. זאת לא לירי שאנחנו מכירים. רה״מ דיבר איתנו, נשיא המדינה, הרמטכ״ל, שר הביטחון ואמרנו להם שיעשו עסקה. זה הזמן. יש את לירי ועוד 99 חטופים שצריכים לחזור הביתה במהרה> pic.twitter.com/hjBHYKxXMP — Raz Shechnik (@RazShechnik) January 4, 2025

In a longer statement cited by the Times of Israel, the Albag family described the profound changes in Liri’s demeanor and physical condition.

“This is not the same daughter and sister that we know. She is in bad condition, and her difficult mental state is evident. The always-strong Liri looks broken and shattered.”

Israeli Soldier’s Capture

Liri Albag was serving as a surveillance soldier at the Nahal Oz military base near the Gaza border when she was captured during a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel. She was among 251 people abducted on October 7, 2023. Of the seven surveillance soldiers taken that day, one was rescued, and another was found dead.

Ms. Albag, along with four others—Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Naama Levy, and Daniella Gilboa—remains in captivity in Gaza.

Israeli Soldier’s Family’s Direct Appeal to Leaders

The Albag family urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prioritize the release of all hostages.

“We saw our heroic Liri survive and beg for her life. She is several dozen kilometers from us, and for 456 days we have been unable to bring her home,” they said.

The family implored the government to act swiftly:

“Make decisions regarding the hostages as if your children were there. Liri is alive and must come back alive! It depends only on you.”

Ms. Albag’s mother added that every passing day poses grave risks:

“Every day in Hamas’s hell in Gaza poses an immediate risk of death to the living hostages and endangers the ability to recover the fallen for proper burial.”

Broader Context of the Conflict

The October 7 attack by Hamas, backed by allied groups, resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 Israelis. In response, Israel launched a relentless military campaign in Gaza. The offensive, supported by the United States, has targeted schools, hospitals, neighborhoods, and camps for displaced people.

Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of over 45,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population of Gaza, a densely packed region. Amid ongoing violence, the hostages’ plight has added another layer of urgency to the humanitarian crisis.

The Albag family’s emotional plea has resonated worldwide as discussions continue about the need for a ceasefire and efforts to secure the safe return of hostages. The video serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the conflict and the urgent need for diplomatic and humanitarian solutions.