A massive fire broke out at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, the capital of France on Monday. The videos, which were shared on social media, show smoke billowing from the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. The officials are relating it to the renovation work, reports said. The firefighters have started a major operation to douse the flames. Meanwhile, the mayor of the France capitals said that it was a terrible fire. Notre Dame is the 850-year-old Gothic building.

