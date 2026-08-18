‘Now I Am Her Mother’: Why Nepal Minister Sita Badi Breastfed a Hungry 17-Day-Old Baby

Nepal’s Women, Children and Senior Citizens Affairs Minister Sita Badi has become the centre of attention after a video of her breastfeeding a baby went viral on social media. The moment has been widely described as an example of “motherly love”. But the baby was not Badi’s own child.

The incident took place after 20 children were rescued from Bal Mandir, a shelter home in Naxal, Kathmandu. The children were reportedly living in extremely poor conditions.

The shelter had been filled with sewage after heavy rain. Around 20 children, aged between 15 days and two years, were found lying on a single dirty mattress. Dry noodles were scattered around them. Some children were in dirty clothes. Others had coughs and runny noses.

Minister Arrives Unannounced After Social Media Comment

Badi reportedly visited the shelter after seeing a comment on social media about the condition of the children. Her visit quickly turned into a rescue operation. She ordered the children to be moved from the facility.

The rescue team included officials from Kathmandu Metropolitan City, police personnel and members of the minister’s staff. The minister returned to the shelter on July 19 with a medical team to check on the children. That visit led to the emotional moment that later went viral.

Hungry 17-Day-Old Baby Starts Crying

During the medical examination, a 17-day-old baby girl started crying. The child was hungry, but there was no milk or food available at the shelter. Badi took the baby in her arms and breastfed her. The baby eventually calmed down and fell asleep.

Her secretary reportedly said, “It seems she hasn’t had a proper meal in days.”

Badi responded, “Now I am her mother.”

She reportedly breastfed the baby twice that evening. Recalling the moment, Badi said, “When I held her, it felt like she was my own child.” The incident has since sparked an emotional response online, with many people praising the minister’s gesture.

Sita Badi Faces ‘Show’ Allegations After Video Goes Viral

The viral video also drew criticism from some social media users. Some questioned whether the minister’s action was intended for publicity. Critics described the incident as a “show”.

Badi rejected the criticism.

“Our sole purpose is to save the children. We have no intention of shutting down the NCO,” she said. The minister’s supporters, meanwhile, said the focus should remain on the children and their welfare.

What Will Happen To The Rescued Children?

Authorities have taken steps to improve the children’s living conditions. Five caretakers have reportedly been hired to look after the children.

A new building is also expected to be constructed on government land where the shelter is located. The work is expected to be completed within four months. The government is also planning new regulations for children’s homes.

The president of the NCO reportedly said flooding had blocked the drainage system and construction work at the building was incomplete.

Who Is Sita Badi?

The viral video has also brought attention to Badi’s personal story. Born in 1995 in Nepal’s Surkhet district, Badi grew up amid poverty and social discrimination. She worked with her parents as a labourer on the banks of the Bheri River.

At the age of 12, she left home for Kathmandu to continue her education. Her own childhood experiences are significant to the viral incident. Badi has reportedly spent part of her childhood in a care home. That experience is believed to have given her a personal understanding of the difficulties faced by vulnerable children. She also often takes her 19-month-old son to ministry meetings and official events.

Sita Badi Makes History In Nepal Politics

Badi is becoming one of the most prominent names in the country’s politics. She was appointed as Nepal’s Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens Affairs starting from March 2026.

This woman became the first federal minister of the Badi community in Nepal, marking another remarkable event in its political history. However, the viral video has changed the focus from the politician’s work to a completely different issue.

In the video, people see a small, starving baby who needs help. This baby was held by Badi, fed and comforted until she calmed down. The phrase said in the end perfectly describes the situation: “I’m her mother now.”

The case also brings into discussion a more serious topic concerning the living conditions of the children who are taken care of. Apart from emotional reaction to the story, the rescue highlights the need to provide safe places for them, nutritious food, medical treatment, and better supervision of the children’s homes.