Pakistan PM Imran Khan presided over the National Security Committee’s (NSC) 37th meeting at Prime Minister’s House, which was called to review a disputed letter which threatened to remove him from office. PM Khan added that it had been transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the NSC meeting, a statement was released, “The committee resolved that Pakistan will submit a forceful demarche to the country in question through the proper channels, both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital, in accordance with diplomatic conventions.”

The committee came to the conclusion that the message amounted to the country in question interfering in Pakistan’s domestic affairs, which was unacceptable under any circumstances. Therefore, NSC has decided to launch a protest against the country behind this conspiracy.

In the last Pakistan Assembly, PM Imran got majority vote against him during the no-confidence motion.

Earlier PM Khan also stated that a conspiracy to remove him from the position is controlled by his neighboring state.