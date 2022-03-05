Recent developments at the Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has pressed a panic button across the world. After Ukraine raised an alarm over Russia attacking the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the world has come together to condemn Russia. While the fire has been put off and no radiations have been emitted out of power plant, the war of words between Ukraine and Russia continues.

Ukraine has claimed that a blast at Zaporizhzhia NPP would be 10 times worse than Chernobyl and if the world doesn’t step in to stop Russia’s advances, it could be worst disaster of the 21st century. Russia, on the other hand, has claimed that it was the Ukrainian saboteurs who fired at the nuclear plant.

Amid all of this, India has stepped up to school the troublemakers and called for utmost restraint. India’s permanent representative to the United Nations TS Tirumuti, speaking at an emergency session of the UNSC, said the escalation of the situation is regrettable and there should be an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities.

TS Tirumurti emphasised that India attaches the highest importance to ensuring safety and security of nuclear facilities as even the smallest accident could have severe implications on public health and the environment. He added that India will accord the highest priority” to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s monitoring activities and implementing safeguards in accordance with the agency’s statutes in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner.