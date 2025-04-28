Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

In 2025, the world teeters between deterrence and disaster, as nuclear arsenals swell amid rising global tensions. Despite decades since the Cold War, the shadow of mass destruction looms larger than ever.

Nuclear weapons stockpiles remain high in 2025, with the US & Russia leading, while other nations expand their arsenals amid rising tensions.

The world today stands on a precarious edge, with nuclear weapons proliferation driven by unprecedented insecurity and escalating geopolitical tensions.

While there has been notable progress in reducing nuclear arsenals since the Cold War, experts observe that the pace of reduction has significantly slowed. As a result, global nuclear stockpiles remain at alarmingly high levels.

Nuclear Weapons Stockpile 2025: Dominance of the Cold War Superpowers

Despite the passage of decades since the Cold War, the two primary superpowers of that era—the United States and Russia—continue to dominate the global nuclear landscape. Together, they hold about 88% of the world’s total nuclear arsenal and 84% of the warheads readily available for military use.

Both countries are currently undertaking gradual efforts to reduce their stockpiles by dismantling decommissioned warheads. However, the overall impact on global numbers remains modest, given the slow pace and other nations’ moves toward expansion.

Nuclear Weapons Expansions by Other States

While the U.S. and Russia are taking cautious steps toward disarmament, other nations are reportedly heading in the opposite direction. Countries such as China, India, and Pakistan are believed to be expanding their nuclear inventories, signaling fresh concerns for global security.

Interestingly, apart from Russia and the United States, no other nuclear-armed nation appears to believe it needs more than a few hundred nuclear weapons for its national security.

Despite this, the combined nuclear arsenal of the top nine nuclear-armed nations stands at approximately 12,331 warheads as of early 2025, according to a study by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Top 9 Nuclear-Armed Countries in 2025

Based on data from the Status of World Nuclear Forces 2025 by the Federation of American Scientists, here is the list of the top nine countries with the most nuclear weapons:

Rank Country Total Nuclear Warheads 1 Russia 5,449 2 United States 5,277 3 China 600 4 France 290 5 United Kingdom 225 6 India 180 7 Pakistan 170 8 Israel 90 9 North Korea 50 Total 12,331

Source: Status of World Nuclear Forces 2025, Federation of American Scientists

