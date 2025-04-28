Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

In 2025, the world teeters between deterrence and disaster, as nuclear arsenals swell amid rising global tensions. Despite decades since the Cold War, the shadow of mass destruction looms larger than ever.

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do India And Pakistan Stand?

Nuclear weapons stockpiles remain high in 2025, with the US & Russia leading, while other nations expand their arsenals amid rising tensions.


The world today stands on a precarious edge, with nuclear weapons proliferation driven by unprecedented insecurity and escalating geopolitical tensions.

While there has been notable progress in reducing nuclear arsenals since the Cold War, experts observe that the pace of reduction has significantly slowed. As a result, global nuclear stockpiles remain at alarmingly high levels.

Nuclear Weapons Stockpile 2025: Dominance of the Cold War Superpowers

Despite the passage of decades since the Cold War, the two primary superpowers of that era—the United States and Russia—continue to dominate the global nuclear landscape. Together, they hold about 88% of the world’s total nuclear arsenal and 84% of the warheads readily available for military use.

Both countries are currently undertaking gradual efforts to reduce their stockpiles by dismantling decommissioned warheads. However, the overall impact on global numbers remains modest, given the slow pace and other nations’ moves toward expansion.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Nuclear Weapons Expansions by Other States

While the U.S. and Russia are taking cautious steps toward disarmament, other nations are reportedly heading in the opposite direction. Countries such as China, India, and Pakistan are believed to be expanding their nuclear inventories, signaling fresh concerns for global security.

Interestingly, apart from Russia and the United States, no other nuclear-armed nation appears to believe it needs more than a few hundred nuclear weapons for its national security.

Despite this, the combined nuclear arsenal of the top nine nuclear-armed nations stands at approximately 12,331 warheads as of early 2025, according to a study by the Federation of American Scientists (FAS).

Top 9 Nuclear-Armed Countries in 2025

Based on data from the Status of World Nuclear Forces 2025 by the Federation of American Scientists, here is the list of the top nine countries with the most nuclear weapons:

Rank Country Total Nuclear Warheads
1 Russia 5,449
2 United States 5,277
3 China 600
4 France 290
5 United Kingdom 225
6 India 180
7 Pakistan 170
8 Israel 90
9 North Korea 50
Total 12,331

Source: Status of World Nuclear Forces 2025, Federation of American Scientists

Also Read: Turkey Denies Claims Of Arms Delivery To Pakistan, Erdoğan Calls For De-escalation

Filed under

india Nuclear Weapons pakistan Nuclear Weapons

Nuclear weapons stockpile

Nuclear Weapons: Top 9 Countries With The Largest Stockpiles In 2025 — And Where Do...
Spain power outage leaves

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power
A $60 million US F-18 Sup

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy...
United Airlines Flight 13

Why Did a United Airlines Flight Circle New Jersey for an Hour Before Returning to...
Pakistan defense minister

‘Indian Attack Imminent, Forces Reinforced’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif To Reuters
Nawaz Sharif urges Shehba

Nawaz Sharif Advises Shehbaz Sharif ‘Not to Take Aggressive Stance Against India, Urges To Pursue...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

Spain Power Outage: State Of Emergency Declared As Millions Left Without Power

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy Confirms

$60 Million US F-18 Fighter Jet Falls Off USS Truman Into Red Sea, US Navy...

Why Did a United Airlines Flight Circle New Jersey for an Hour Before Returning to Newark?

Why Did a United Airlines Flight Circle New Jersey for an Hour Before Returning to...

‘Indian Attack Imminent, Forces Reinforced’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif To Reuters

‘Indian Attack Imminent, Forces Reinforced’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif To Reuters

Nawaz Sharif Advises Shehbaz Sharif ‘Not to Take Aggressive Stance Against India, Urges To Pursue Diplomatic Solution: Report

Nawaz Sharif Advises Shehbaz Sharif ‘Not to Take Aggressive Stance Against India, Urges To Pursue...

Entertainment

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

How Did Shaji N Karun Die? Pioneer Of Malayalam Cinema Passes Away At 73

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony | Padma Awards 2025

Watch | King Crowned: Ajith Kumar Honoured With Padma Bhushan Award At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Neha Singh Rathore? Folk Singer Faces Sedation Charges Over Provocative Pahalgam Attack Posts

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On A Dating App

Who Is Gulki Joshi’s Boyfriend? Maddam Sir Actress Once Revealed How She Found Love On

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His Flat In Thrippunithura

Who Is Rapper Vedan? Kerala Artist, 29, Arrested After Excise Officials Seize Cannabis At His

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After