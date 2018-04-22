A nude gunman shot dead 3 people and injured 4 others after he opened fire at a restaurant on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, US, police said. The gunman has been identified as 29-year-old Travis Reinking who belongs to Illinois. Local authorities said that the vehicles used by the gunman was registered to Reinking in which the shooter had arrived at Waffle House.

A patron wrestled away the gunman's rifle. He was nude and fled on foot. He is a white man with short hair, say Police

Not a first time when such an incident has taken place in US when a gunman had barged at public places and killed people. Previously also, a number of people had lost their lives who became victims to such attacks. People at nightclubs, pubs and restaurants have been targeted randomly in Florida, New York and other places in US in the past.

BREAKING: Travis Reinking, 29, of Morton, IL, is person of interest in Waffle House shooting. Vehicle the gunman arrived in is registered to him. Gunman last seen walking south on Murfreesboro Pike. He shed is coat and is nude. See Reinking? Pls call 615-862-8600 immediately. pic.twitter.com/duoWCo5fC0 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 22, 2018

Earlier in February, at least 17 people were killed in a Florida school shooting. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida was tormented by a 19-year-old, former student of the institution who was expelled from the school for disciplinary reasons. This was the eight shooting incident in just seven weeks of 2018 that has resulted into several deaths and injuries. Suspected gunman, Nikolas Cruz was immediately arrested by the local police and it was adjudged that the accused was not in the right state of mind at the time of the incident, reports also stated that Cruz had posted some unusual stuff on social media before running havoc on his own school.

