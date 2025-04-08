Nuggets Make Stunning Move, Fire Coach Malone And GM Booth with Postseason Looming

In a move that’s sent shockwaves through the NBA world, the Denver Nuggets have parted ways with head coach Michael Malone just days before the regular season wraps up.

In a move that’s sent shockwaves through the NBA world, the Denver Nuggets have parted ways with head coach Michael Malone just days before the regular season wraps up. The surprising decision also includes letting go of general manager Calvin Booth, whose contract will not be renewed.

Despite guiding the Nuggets to a 2023 NBA Championship and eight straight winning seasons, Malone was dismissed with only three games left in the regular season. David Adelman will step in as interim coach for the remainder of the campaign.

Josh Kroenke, vice chairman of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, addressed the shakeup in a statement.

“This decision was not made lightly and was evaluated very carefully, and we do it only with the intention of giving our group the best chance at competing for the 2025 NBA Championship and delivering another title to Denver and our fans everywhere,” he said.

Team Struggles Despite Star Power

The Nuggets, currently holding a 47-32 record, have lost four straight games. They’re now locked in a tight race for playoff positioning, with home-court advantage in the first round still up in the air.

After a narrow 125-120 loss to Indiana on Sunday, Malone took accountability.

“I’ll start with me: We’ve lost four games in a row and I’m never going to this-guy, that-guy. How about me, as a head coach, not doing my job to the best of my ability,” Malone said. “We haven’t lost four in a row in a long time. It’s really easy to be together and say ‘family’ when you win, but when you’re losing games, can you stay together?”

Even with Nikola Jokic turning in another MVP-caliber season — averaging 30 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists — Denver hasn’t been able to secure momentum heading into the playoffs.

Jokic himself seemed at a loss when asked about the team’s current state.

“I don’t know. Maybe we just, maybe we just … I don’t know, actually,” he said.

The front office clearly hopes the drastic move will jolt the team back to life.

Malone had the fourth-longest coaching tenure in the league, behind only Gregg Popovich, Erik Spoelstra, and Steve Kerr. He leaves as Denver’s all-time leader in regular-season wins with 471, surpassing Doug Moe by 39.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now,” Kroenke added. “Championship level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.”

Building the Foundation, But Not Enough

Under Malone, the Nuggets evolved into a perennial playoff contender. After two losing seasons to begin his tenure, the team posted winning records for the next eight years.

They’ve made the playoffs every year since 2019, advancing past the first round in six of their last seven postseason appearances. In the 2020 bubble, Denver reached the Western Conference finals. And in 2023, they dominated the playoffs with a 16-4 record en route to the franchise’s first NBA title.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that a team in playoff contention has fired its head coach. Just last month, Memphis parted ways with Taylor Jenkins and named Tuomas Iisalo as interim coach.

Calvin Booth, who joined the Nuggets in 2017 as an assistant GM and became general manager in 2020, also played a major role in constructing the title-winning roster. His most recent contract was signed in 2022.

Kroenke acknowledged Booth’s contributions as well.

“Calvin’s knowledge of the game, his passion for scouting, and his long history as a player and executive in the NBA helped lift our organization to new heights which we will continue moving forward,” he said.

The Nuggets now look ahead to their next game, facing the Kings in Sacramento on Wednesday, hoping a sudden change might spark a deep playoff run.

