Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Number of Americans Applying for UK Citizenship Surged as Trump Began Second Term: Report

Number of Americans Applying for UK Citizenship Surged as Trump Began Second Term: Report

A record number of Americans applied for British citizenship in early 2025, coinciding with the start of Trump’s second term as president.

Number of Americans Applying for UK Citizenship Surged as Trump Began Second Term: Report

A record number of Americans applied for British citizenship in early 2025, coinciding with the start of Donald Trump’s second term as president, according to new figures released by the UK Home Office


A record number of Americans applied for British citizenship in early 2025, coinciding with the start of Donald Trump’s second term as president, according to new figures released by the UK Home Office, CNN reported.

Citizenship Applications Hit Record High

Between January and March 2025, 1,931 Americans submitted applications for UK citizenship — the highest quarterly figure since records began in 2004, the report said, adding that this marks a 12% increase from the previous quarter, which had already seen a surge in applications around the time of Trump’s re-election.

The trend extends beyond temporary relocation. According to the report, in 2024, more than 5,500 Americans were granted settled status in the UK — a 20% increase over 2023. This status grants the right to live, work and study in the UK indefinitely and can serve as a pathway to full citizenship.

What’s Behind the Shift?

This is not the first time a spike in applications coincided with Trump’s presidency. A similar surge was reported in 2020 during his first term, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data compiled by Bambridge Accountants, a cross-border tax advisory firm, showed that in the first six months of 2020, over 5,800 Americans renounced their U.S. citizenship — nearly three times the total for all of 2019, as reported by CNN.

These are mainly people who already left the US and just decided they’ve had enough of everything, Alistair Bambridge, a partner at the firm, told CNN in August 2020. He further told the publication that motivations often included dissatisfaction with the U.S. political environment and pandemic response, but also the complexity of American tax obligations abroad.

Tougher Immigration Rules in Europe

Even as more Americans eye Europe for a fresh start, stricter immigration laws may pose new challenges. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans last week to tighten citizenship requirements and extend waiting periods for legal migrants.

Elsewhere in Europe, Italy recently eliminated a path to citizenship through great-grandparents and has tightened visa requirements for non-EU citizens.

Filed under

Americans in UK donald trump UK Citizenship rules

