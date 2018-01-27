The huge chain of supermarkets in France — Intermarche supermarket — witnessed massive chaos on January 26 after the French shoppers pulled each other’s hair and also drew punches in order to grab most number of Nutella jars. The incident took place after the renowned chain of supermarket in France planned to give out an unusual discount of 70% on Nutella. According to the videos shared on social media platforms, shoppers were seen pushing and shoving their way into stores to get more and more Nutella jars at the lowest price possible.

If we go by the history, the French people have fought several wars, some in order to support their allies during wars and some to protect their cultural heritage. In late 1700, French also fought to get their daily bread, liberation and equality. The above-mentioned points basically tell us how devoted French have been in order to guard their taste and culture in early times. Recently, some people in France went beyond the causes of their early time battles and chose to fight over the chocolate and hazelnut spread after its prices were slashed from $5.59 (Rs 355.44) to $1.75 (Rs 111.27) a jar.

Being one of its kind, the large chain of general stores — Intermarche supermarket, had offered a whopping 70% discount on Nutella. A chocolate and hazelnut spread mostly acts as morning bread spread to almost half of the world’s population. Soon after the supermarket chain announced its unusual discounts, large serpentines queues were witnessed outside the stores across the entire country. With more than 1/4th of country’s population standing outside the stores to get their hands on the most number of Nutella jars, a chaos was just in making.

Recalling the times when French had to fight for food, the people in queue threw punches at each other, pulled each others’ hair and also pushed fellow shoppers on the floor just to grab more and more Nutella jars. As per reports, many elderly customers were trampled underfoot as shoppers scrambled to grab jars of the spread. Speaking to media, a shopper said, “They are like animals. One woman had her hair pulled. An elderly lady took a box on her head. Another had a bloody hand”. While a staffer from the supermarket chain said, “They knocked over everything and were breaking stuff. It was an orgy…. We were on the point of calling the police”.

The ‘rough’ sale was highlighted after some shopper shot the videos at the store and later shared it on social media. Reports say the many people have reportedly sustained severe injuries. Meanwhile reacting on the matter, the parent brand of Nutella, Ferrero stated that the sale had nothing to do with ‘promotions’.