NYC Mayor Charged With Bribery And Campaign Finance Violations

New York City Mayor Eric Adams faces five criminal charges, including bribery and wire fraud, stemming from alleged illegal campaign contributions and luxury travel benefits.

In a dramatic development, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on five criminal charges, including bribery and wire fraud. The indictment, announced on Thursday, claims Adams accepted over $100,000 in luxury travel benefits and sought illegal campaign funds from Turkish businessmen to gain political influence.

Adams, a former police officer who took office nearly three years ago, has strongly denied any wrongdoing. At a press conference, he urged New Yorkers to wait for the defense before making judgments. “I follow the rules and the law,” he stated, facing criticism from the audience who called for his resignation.

The indictment alleges a decade-long scheme of corruption that began while Adams was Brooklyn borough president and continued into his mayoralty. Prosecutors included details of a text exchange where an Adams staffer discussed travel arrangements with an airline manager, suggesting inflated prices to hide the mayor’s receipt of favorable treatment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams accused Adams of rekindling corrupt relationships with foreign nationals to fund his re-election campaign. The indictment also alleges he used “straw donors” to evade campaign finance limits and received over $10 million from city matching funds intended for local contributions.

Adams is accused of trying to conceal these benefits, including failing to disclose gifts and deleting relevant text messages. Calls for his resignation have come from several Democratic leaders, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries emphasized the presumption of innocence, noting that a jury will evaluate the charges.

Governor Kathy Hochul is reviewing the situation and has the power to remove Adams from office if necessary. The mayor’s administration has faced turmoil, with several high-ranking officials resigning amid federal investigations. If convicted, Adams could face up to 45 years in prison as these legal proceedings unfold.

