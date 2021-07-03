The New York Times has gone ahead to make comments on Indo-China border tensions, PM Modi’s vision, media discourse and economy, making its prejudices against the country quite apparent.

The New York Times has found itself under the scanner of Indian diaspora across the world, not for another anti-India reportage but a job advertisement. After countless stories passing several critical remarks at India, the newspaper has now gone ahead to post a job advertisement for a correspondent, with an anti-India bias.

In the garb of job description, The New York Times has gone ahead to make comments on not just Indo-China border tensions but also PM Modi’s vision, media discourse and economy, making its prejudices against the country quite apparent.

The job description for ‘South Asia Business Correspondent, New Delhi’ reads that NYT is looking for an experienced, enterprising journalist to lead economic and business coverage of India, ‘an aspiring global superpower with a rich history on the cusp of a major inflection point.’

In the agenda bared open ad, it mentions that “Mr. Modi is advocating a self-sufficient muscular nationalism centred on the country’s hindu majority. That vision puts him at odds with the interfaith, multicultural goals of Modern India’s founders.’

It adds that technology has become a hindrance due to India’s bid to police online speech and media discourse, which has raised difficult questions about balancing issues of security and privacy with free speech.

