Oasis Announces 2025 Reunion Tour: The Iconic Britpop Band Is Back for a 14-Date UK and Ireland Tour

British rock band Oasis is reuniting for a 2025 tour, marking their first major performance together since 2009, with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland.

In an electrifying announcement that has sent waves of excitement through the music world, British rock band Oasis has revealed their plans for a highly anticipated 2025 reunion tour. This marks the first time the iconic Britpop band will perform together since their dramatic split in 2009.

Oasis’ Comeback: The Details

According to the band’s official website, the reunion tour will kick off on July 4, 2025, at Cardiff Principality Stadium in Wales. The tour will see the band performing a total of 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, bringing their legendary hits back to the stage for thousands of devoted fans.

Oasis frontmen Noel and Liam Gallagher confirmed the news in a joint post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The brothers stated, “This is it, this is happening,” sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale at 9 a.m. local time in the UK (4 a.m. ET) on Saturday, August 31, with high demand expected.

The Timing of the Reunion

The timing of the announcement is particularly poignant, coming just two days before the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ groundbreaking 1994 debut studio album Definitely, Maybe. The album, which includes timeless tracks like “Live Forever,” “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star,” and “Supersonic,” marked the beginning of Oasis’ rapid ascent to global fame.

In a statement on their website, the band addressed the reasons behind their reunion, stating that there was “no great revelatory moment that has ignited the reunion – just the gradual realization that the time is right.” They also hinted at plans to extend the tour beyond Europe later in the year.

The Gallagher Brothers: A Fraught History

The relationship between brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher has been famously turbulent, with the two often trading jabs in the media since Oasis disbanded in 2009. Both brothers have previously expressed openness to a reunion under the right circumstances.

In a 2023 interview with KPNW 89.9 radio, Noel suggested that the ball was in Liam’s court, saying his brother would “have to call me” to initiate discussions. Liam, meanwhile, revealed in a June interview that Noel had turned down a lucrative offer for a reunion tour, fueling speculation about the brothers’ willingness to reconcile.

Oasis’ Legacy and Upcoming Milestones

The 2025 tour also coincides with another major milestone for the band: the 30th anniversary of their second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, released in 1995. The album, which features some of Oasis’ most beloved hits like “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” and “Champagne Supernova,” solidified their place in rock history.

Oasis’ influence on music and culture during the Britpop era is undeniable. Their 1996 performance at the Knebworth Festival in England drew 250,000 fans over two nights, with more than 4% of the British population applying for tickets, making it one of the most sought-after concerts in British history.

The Road to 2025

Although the Gallagher brothers have pursued successful solo careers since Oasis disbanded—Liam with three solo albums and Noel with his band, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds—the announcement of their reunion tour has reignited excitement among fans and critics alike.

As the world eagerly awaits the return of Oasis, this reunion tour promises to be one of the most significant musical events of 2025, offering fans a chance to relive the glory days of Britpop and experience the band’s unparalleled energy live on stage once again.