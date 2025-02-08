Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Mixes Up Obama And Osama Bin Laden On-air

CNN’s latest on-air blunder sparked a firestorm online after the network mistakenly labeled Barack Obama as "Obama Bin Laden" during a broadcast. The glaring mix-up added to the struggling outlet’s growing list of credibility woes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Mixes Up Obama And Osama Bin Laden On-air

CNN’s latest on-air blunder sparked a firestorm online after the network mistakenly labeled Barack Obama as Obama Bin Laden.


In a major on-air blunder, CNN mistakenly displayed former U.S. President Barack Obama’s name instead of that of Osama bin Laden during a broadcast on Friday night, triggering widespread ridicule of the struggling network. The graphic read Obama Bin Laden instead of Osama Bin Laden.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Obam Bin Laden: The On-Screen Error

During a segment of CNN News Central reporting on former President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to send illegal migrants to Guantanamo Bay, a glaring error appeared on the screen. The graphic read, “OBAMA BIN LADEN ASSOCIATE: ABU ZUBAYDAH”, creating an embarrassing mix-up between the 44th President of the United States and the deceased Al-Qaeda leader.

While anchor Boris Sanchez did not verbally make the error, the incorrect text was prominently displayed behind him as he reported on the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, a high-profile Al-Qaeda detainee who remains at Guantanamo Bay.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Public Reaction To Obam Bin Laden Mistake

The gaffe also inadvertently revived discussion on Obama’s long-standing yet unfulfilled promise to close the controversial Guantanamo Bay detention facility. His administration ultimately failed to shut it down, leaving the door open for Trump’s subsequent policy of potentially relocating up to 30,000 criminal migrants there.

Social media users quickly pounced on the blunder, ridiculing CNN for the high-profile mistake.

“CNN is gone. Might as well turn off the lights,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, Clara Winslow.

Another user, Daniel, sarcastically commented, “Freudian slip much, CNN?”

Some online critics speculated that the error was not accidental.

“That was not a misprint. Shame on whoever did that,” an X account with liberal leanings posted.

CNN’s Ongoing Struggles

This incident is just the latest setback for CNN, which has been grappling with declining ratings and significant staff layoffs. In the past month alone, the network cut 200 jobs as part of broader restructuring efforts.

Additionally, high-profile departures have marked a period of instability. One of CNN’s most recognizable journalists, Jim Acosta, recently announced his exit from the network. Acosta, known for his confrontational stance toward former President Trump, delivered a parting message during his final CNN Newsroom broadcast on January 28 at 11 a.m. ET.

“One final message—don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope,” Acosta said, before concluding with a direct jab at Trump, whom he labeled “a tyrant.”

Also Read: Media Shake-Up: Why Did Trump Administration Replace CNN And NBC With Newsmax In Pentagon Workspaces?

Filed under

Barack Obama OSAMA BIN LADEN

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly...

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

‘Delhi Is Mini India’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

‘Delhi Is Mini India’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

Entertainment

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox