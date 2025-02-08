‘Obama Bin Laden’: CNN Mixes Up Obama And Osama Bin Laden On-air

CNN’s latest on-air blunder sparked a firestorm online after the network mistakenly labeled Barack Obama as "Obama Bin Laden" during a broadcast. The glaring mix-up added to the struggling outlet’s growing list of credibility woes.

In a major on-air blunder, CNN mistakenly displayed former U.S. President Barack Obama’s name instead of that of Osama bin Laden during a broadcast on Friday night, triggering widespread ridicule of the struggling network. The graphic read Obama Bin Laden instead of Osama Bin Laden.

Obam Bin Laden: The On-Screen Error

During a segment of CNN News Central reporting on former President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to send illegal migrants to Guantanamo Bay, a glaring error appeared on the screen. The graphic read, “OBAMA BIN LADEN ASSOCIATE: ABU ZUBAYDAH”, creating an embarrassing mix-up between the 44th President of the United States and the deceased Al-Qaeda leader.

While anchor Boris Sanchez did not verbally make the error, the incorrect text was prominently displayed behind him as he reported on the treatment of Abu Zubaydah, a high-profile Al-Qaeda detainee who remains at Guantanamo Bay.

Public Reaction To Obam Bin Laden Mistake

The gaffe also inadvertently revived discussion on Obama’s long-standing yet unfulfilled promise to close the controversial Guantanamo Bay detention facility. His administration ultimately failed to shut it down, leaving the door open for Trump’s subsequent policy of potentially relocating up to 30,000 criminal migrants there.

Social media users quickly pounced on the blunder, ridiculing CNN for the high-profile mistake.

“CNN is gone. Might as well turn off the lights,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, Clara Winslow.

Another user, Daniel, sarcastically commented, “Freudian slip much, CNN?”

Some online critics speculated that the error was not accidental.

“That was not a misprint. Shame on whoever did that,” an X account with liberal leanings posted.

CNN’s Ongoing Struggles

This incident is just the latest setback for CNN, which has been grappling with declining ratings and significant staff layoffs. In the past month alone, the network cut 200 jobs as part of broader restructuring efforts.

Additionally, high-profile departures have marked a period of instability. One of CNN’s most recognizable journalists, Jim Acosta, recently announced his exit from the network. Acosta, known for his confrontational stance toward former President Trump, delivered a parting message during his final CNN Newsroom broadcast on January 28 at 11 a.m. ET.

“One final message—don’t give in to the lies. Don’t give in to the fear. Hold on to the truth and to hope,” Acosta said, before concluding with a direct jab at Trump, whom he labeled “a tyrant.”

🚨CNN HUMILIATES ITSELF: MIXES UP OBAMA AND OSAMA BIN LADEN ON-AIR “OBAMA BIN LADEN” appeared on a graphic used during “CNN News Central” while reporting out a story about Trump’s plan to send illegal migrants to Guantanamo Bay. The flub was referencing Al-Qaeda terrorist Abu… pic.twitter.com/TeNJNnMxig — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 8, 2025

