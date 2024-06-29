Obama Stands By Biden Despite Debate Setback; Election's Stakes Remain High

The US general elections are set to take place in November and recently US President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump engaged in a a heated battle against each other in the US Presidential debate. The debate holds immense significance as it can be the deciding factor on who will get the seat in the White House.

In a recent development, the ex-US President Barak Obama expressed his thoughts on the Presidential debate that was held on June 27, 2024. Obama iterated that Joe Biden had a bad debate performance against Donald Trump. But he further stated that”bad debate nights happen,” looking back at his own performance in the 2012 Presidential election, and affirmed his support for Joe Biden. In fact, Joe Biden has acknowledged his not-up-to-the-mark debate performance.

Despite Biden’s perceived challenges, he stressed the importance of the upcoming election, framing it as a critical choice between himself, whom he characterized as a champion of ordinary Americans and a truth-teller, and his opponent, whom he accused of self-interest and dishonesty.

Joining exclusively with NewsX Lt Col JS Sodhi, International relations and defense expert shared his insights on the debate and spoke on the kind of impact it can have on people’s minds who are gonna cast their votes and said, ” It was on expected lines that Barak Obama supported Joe Biden because Biden has been Obama’s Vice-President for two terms”.

He further added, “The fallout from this presidential debate has been significant. Biden’s approval rating stands at just 37%, contrasting sharply with Trump’s rating, which has surged above 60%. Following the debate, there is a growing chorus within the Democratic Party advocating for Biden to be replaced with a younger candidate. During the debate, Biden struggled to perform well and was observed grappling for words or lapsing into silence at times. This has sparked a wave of concern within the party about his candidacy. In the coming days, it remains to be seen whether the Democratic Party will decide to maintain Biden as their presidential candidate or opt for a change.”

Obama wrote on X/Twitter, “Bad debate nights happen. Trust me, I know. But this election is still a choice between someone who has fought for ordinary folks his entire life and someone who only cares about himself. Between someone who tells the truth; who knows right from wrong and will give it to the American people straight and someone who lies through his teeth for his own benefit. Last night didn’t change that, and it’s why so much is at stake in November.”

