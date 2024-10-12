Obama’s ‘Lecture’ To Black Men Over Harris Met with Fierce Criticism

Former Bernie Sanders campaign advisor Nina Turner has openly criticized former President Barack Obama for his recent comments directed at Black male voters who are supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

Former Bernie Sanders campaign advisor Nina Turner has openly criticized former President Barack Obama for his recent comments directed at Black male voters who are supporting Donald Trump over Kamala Harris. During a campaign event for Harris in Pittsburgh on October 10, Obama expressed disappointment, labeling it “not acceptable” for Black men to back the Republican candidate.

Turner Questions Obama’s Approach

Turner, now a Democratic state senator in Ohio, joined many others in denouncing Obama’s statements. Speaking on CNN, she questioned, “Why are Black men being lectured to? Why are they being belittled?” While acknowledging her admiration for Obama, she argued that singling out Black men was inappropriate. “Many Black men have valid reasons for their voting choices, and we must respect that,” she added.

Calls for Broader Engagement

Turner emphasized that political leaders should avoid targeting specific groups and instead engage with all voters. She urged Democrats to address the broader electorate rather than focusing on individual demographics. “My message is don’t bring it here to Black men who, by and large, don’t vote much differently from Black women,” she stated.

Obama’s Critique and Its Fallout

In his speech, Obama lamented the apparent lack of enthusiasm among Black voters compared to previous elections, suggesting that some Black men were using “excuses” for not supporting Harris. He speculated that some were uncomfortable with the idea of a woman in leadership.

Following his remarks, social media erupted with responses from Black male voters, some doubling down on their support for Trump. One user stated, “I’m Black and I’m voting for Trump,” reflecting a growing sentiment among certain voters.

Conservative Voices Weigh In

Conservative activist CJ Pearson also weighed in, declaring his intention to vote for Trump and dismissing Obama’s criticism. He expressed indifference toward the former president’s opinions on the matter.

Other conservative commentators echoed similar sentiments, accusing Obama of employing divisive identity politics. They described his comments as regressive and called for a disavowal of what they termed “race-hatred politics.”

Trump’s Response

In a response to Obama’s remarks, Donald Trump took to social media, suggesting that Obama’s lack of enthusiasm for Kamala Harris could indicate his own support for Trump. Trump’s campaign communications director further asserted that Obama was likely dissatisfied with Harris’s capabilities, labeling her as “Low IQ.”

As the political landscape evolves, the discourse surrounding voter engagement and identity politics remains a contentious issue, particularly among Black voters in the current election cycle.

