Offset Seeks Joint Custody Of All 3 Children With Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce

Rapper Offset has formally requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, has petitioned for joint custody of their children—Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a five-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly disclosed. However, he has also requested that Cardi B’s residence serve as the children’s primary home.

In addition to the custody request, Offset has proposed that both parties be responsible for their respective legal fees.

The couple, who married in 2017, have been engaged in a highly publicized and often contentious divorce process since Cardi B filed for separation in July. The proceedings have included a series of public exchanges, including a now-deleted social media post by Offset that appeared to criticize Cardi B. She later responded with a blunt message urging him to “sign the papers” finalizing their split.

Further complicating the divorce are allegations from Cardi B, who has accused Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of financial misconduct, claiming they “robbed” her. Additionally, sources suggest Cardi B believes Offset is using their children as a means to delay the legal process.

As the case continues, both parties remain engaged in legal negotiations over custody and financial matters.

