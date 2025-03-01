Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, March 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Offset Seeks Joint Custody Of All 3 Children With Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce

Offset Seeks Joint Custody Of All 3 Children With Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce

Rapper Offset has formally requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Offset Seeks Joint Custody Of All 3 Children With Cardi B Amid Ongoing Divorce


Rapper Offset has formally requested joint legal custody of his three children with estranged wife Cardi B as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Offset, whose legal name is Kiari Cephus, has petitioned for joint custody of their children—Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a five-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly disclosed. However, he has also requested that Cardi B’s residence serve as the children’s primary home.

In addition to the custody request, Offset has proposed that both parties be responsible for their respective legal fees.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The couple, who married in 2017, have been engaged in a highly publicized and often contentious divorce process since Cardi B filed for separation in July. The proceedings have included a series of public exchanges, including a now-deleted social media post by Offset that appeared to criticize Cardi B. She later responded with a blunt message urging him to “sign the papers” finalizing their split.

Further complicating the divorce are allegations from Cardi B, who has accused Offset and his mother, Latabia Woodward, of financial misconduct, claiming they “robbed” her. Additionally, sources suggest Cardi B believes Offset is using their children as a means to delay the legal process.

As the case continues, both parties remain engaged in legal negotiations over custody and financial matters.

Read More: India Has The Money, Brainpower To Build The Next Version Of Media: Nas Daily CEO Nuseir Yassin | NXT Conclave

Filed under

Cardi B

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

The Trend Of Bad Behaviour In Bull Market Is Dangerous For India: Shiv Sharma, President & COO, Stocktwits | NXT Conclave

The Trend Of Bad Behaviour In Bull Market Is Dangerous For India: Shiv Sharma, President...

‘We Have A Renewable Energy Platform’: Keynote Speaker Pratibha Jain On Green Energy & Its Future | NXT Conclave

‘We Have A Renewable Energy Platform’: Keynote Speaker Pratibha Jain On Green Energy & Its...

Firing In Ambala City Court Premises, Probe Initiated

Firing In Ambala City Court Premises, Probe Initiated

‘When World Burnt Fuel to Reach Moon, We Found Slingshot Mechanisms’: Experts Reveal What Lies Ahead in Defense & Space At NXT Conclave 2025

‘When World Burnt Fuel to Reach Moon, We Found Slingshot Mechanisms’: Experts Reveal What Lies...

Rs.700 Crore GST Evasion Case: Jaipur’s Special Court Grants Bail To Ghasi Lal Chaudhary

Rs.700 Crore GST Evasion Case: Jaipur’s Special Court Grants Bail To Ghasi Lal Chaudhary

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard